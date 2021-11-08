ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Both Berlin and Gorham have winter parking bans that go into effect this month.
Berlin’s winter parking ban, prohibiting overnight parking on city streets, is already in effect.
As if Nov. 1, no motor vehicle can be parked on any city street between midnight and 7 a.m. The ban remains in effect through April 1.
Violators may be subject to a parking ticket and/or having the vehicle towed.
Overnight parking is permitted in the municipal parking lot adjacent to the Salvation Army, allowing downtown residents to have a place to park their vehicles off the street during the winter.
Emergency overnight parking is provided at the Tondreau parking lot behind city hall.
Violators will be assessed $15 for the first offense, $30 for the second offense, and $50 for the third offense. On the third offense, the vehicle will be towed and not released until fines and towing fee have been paid.
Gorham starts Nov. 15
Gorham’s winter parking ban goes into effect Nov. 15 at 11 p.m. and runs through April 15, 2022.
All vehicles must be off the street between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. to avoid impeding snow removal operations.
Violators will be fined $10 (first offense), $25 (second offense), and $50 (third offense), with the option to tow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.