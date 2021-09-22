BERLIN — White Mountain Paper Co. came before the Berlin City Council on Monday to modify its original request for federal stimulus funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.
In June, the company presented a proposal under which mill effluent would be treated by the Berlin and Gorham wastewater treatment plants and returned to the mill as process water.
Consultant Alexandra Ritchie, who is representing the mill's owners, said then that the idea is to create a closed-loop waste-treatment system between Gorham, Berlin and the mill.
During Monday’s work session, White Mountain Paper Chief Executive Officer C. Price Howard said the original proposal involved treating wastewater in a new facility, then sending the water back to the company in a closed loop so that it eliminates all of the company’s withdrawal from the Androscoggin discharge.
Howard said in talking with people in the community, some expressed concerns about the plan, so the company is now proposing an alternative of taking wastewater effluent from the Berlin wastewater treatment plan to use as the company’s process water.
“It is a short step,” Howard said. “It is about 25 percent of the original scope, but it affords us an opportunity to develop a partnership, demonstrate that we are going to be here for a long time and then we can take the next step.”
Howard said the alternative proposal is a way to get things moving a little faster while developing relationships and partnerships with the city. He said they could consider the longer-term closed-loop process at a later date. He said the new proposal would also allow White Mountain Paper to get some environmental benefit from reducing its withdrawal and eliminating its effluent into the river.
Berlin Wastewater Department Superintendent Jon Goodreau said he believed the request was for using ARPA funds, if the city can get the money it applied for from the federal government, for a feasibility study on this particular piece of the project, which would be Phase 1 of the overall project.
Goodreau said White Mountain Paper would be taking the city’s effluent as is and any additional treatment to the water would be the responsibility of the company.
Goodreau added he would like to wait for the feasibility study to be done to determine what, if any, effect the proposal would have on his facility.
Council member Lucie Remillard then made a motion that WMPC wastewater treatment system move forward with the feasibility study for Phase 1 of the proposal. The motion was approved unanimously.
White Mountain Paper Chairman Evan Behrens said the company wanted to become a responsible citizen of the state and local communities as well as being responsible environmentally with the goal of being an industrial project that is clean and sustainable.
Behrens said upgrades are being made to the facility to make these goals a reality, including upgrades to the existing machine structure at the plant.
In a separate matter, Goodreau asked the council to fill the pollution control chief chemist/assistant chief position due to a retirement in the position.
Goodreau said the position requires a lot of knowledge and the city will be losing quite a bit of experience with the retirement of the current assistant chief.
The position will officially become available after Dec. 24.
The board voted to post the position to be filled.
