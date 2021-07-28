GORHAM — The Water and Sewer Commission discussed its longstanding policy that only allows a single connection to water and sewer services at a single lot at its 4 p.m. meeting on Monday, July 26.
Only two of its three members were present: Lee Carroll and Ted Miller; Roger Goulet was on vacation. Superintendent Jeff Tennis was on hand.
Investor-spokesman Jason Hunter of Gorham, representing 20 Glen Road, LLC, was thought likely to come to this meeting to present his revised site plans for an enlarged brew pub and bike shop development project on Rte. 16, first discussed in public at the July 22 Planning Board meeting.
At that meeting surveyor-spokesman Burke York of York Land Services of Berlin pointed out that under the revised plan the original Lot 64 that the investors already own would be merged with the abutting Lot 65, on which the investors have a purchase and sale agreement with brothers Mark and Barry Kelley.
Merging these lots would result in these two properties becoming a single lot that, under the services policy, only could have a single service connection.
Water and sewer connections, often called “stubs,” are now in place at both Lots 64 and 65.
Hunter did not come to Monday’s meeting due to a misunderstanding on his part, but is now on the Commission’s Aug. 9 agenda. The entrepreneur plans to be at that 4 p.m. meeting with site plans in hand, ready to answer all the Commission’s questions as he seeks a waiver to use an existing water-sewer connection for a commercial enterprise, Hunter said in a telephone interview.
If the Commission grants him a waiver, it would allow him to build a “quasi-public” bathroom building, more or less in the center of Lot 65, allowing bikers, hikers and passers-by use of such an amenity. The revised brew pub site plan shows this lot as being used almost entirely for entrance driveways and parking spaces.
The commissioners said they generally do not favor granting waivers because they aim to be even-handed when dealing with their customers. It’s also essential for the Department to anticipate future demand for its services so that its infrastructure, including adequate-sized water and sewer pipes, is in place where needed, Tennis explained.
