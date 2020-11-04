ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Town clerks reported turnout was heavy in Tuesday’s election with neither party dominating the local results. It was Biden over Trump in the race for president, and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster both sailed to re-election on the Democrat ticket. Gov. Chris Sununu won his race by a 2-1 margin over State Sen. Dan Feltes here, and Republicans also carried the region in the Executive Council and state Senate races.
What was clear was that people felt passionately about this election and turned out to vote either in person or by absentee ballot.
Randolph reported a 96 percent turnout and Berlin and Gorham had a turnout in the mid-70s.
“It was very busy all day,” said Gorham Town Clerk Carol Porter. “We had more volume than I have ever seen,” she added. In the office with Porter, former Gorham Town Clerk Grace LePierre said she had never seen as large a turn-out in her 30-some years in the position.
Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin said the 4,148 people who voted was more than the number that voted in the 2016 Presidential election. Voters faced some lines, especially at St. Anne Hall, where two precincts vote. But she said the lines moved fairly quickly and the waiting time was short.
Fortin said much credit has to be given to election officials who worked a long day with extra precautions in place because of the pandemic.
“I am so thankful to have election workers that are so committed,” she said.
Only one incident was reported. Police were called to Precinct 4 at Community Bible Church when a woman tried to go into the poll wearing a Trump shirt. The incident was handled and the women voted after covering up the Trump shirt.
Town clerks also reported a high volume of absentee ballots as many residents opted out of voting in-person because of COVID-19. In Shelburne, Town Clerk Amy Kumza reported 27.5 percent of votes in her town were absentee ballots while Milan Town Clerk Cindy Woodward said 158 out of 806 votes in Milan were absentee. Milan voters rejected a ballot question to reduce the polling hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Instead, the hours will remain 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In the race for the Executive Council seat, the region voted for Republican Joseph Kenney of Wakefield over incumbent Mike Cryans, 3,753 to 3,395. Kenney had held the seat before losing it in 2018 to the Hanover Democrat and won it overall Tuesday.
“I look forward to working with people and local leadership to solve problems. We kept our campaign positive and issue oriented. It's people above politics and this seat belongs to the people,” Kenney said in an email.
Littleton Republican Erin Hennessey won the District 1 State Senate seat and also carried the Androscoggin Valley, 3,783 to 3,388 over Democrat challenger Susan Ford of Easton. Hennessey said she visited every corner of the district during her campaign. She said she is honored to represent the North Country.
“I met hundreds of new constituents and listened to their stories, some made me laugh, some were quite emotional, but all of them are going to be a part of my agenda for this senate district when I go to Concord as your senator,” she promised in an email.
In the state representative race for District 3 (Berlin), Democrat incumbent Larry Laflamme and political newcomer Eamon Kelley won. The third seat went to Republican Robert Theberge, who previously served in the legislature as a Democrat. Losing his bid for re-election was Democrat Henry Noel and Republicans Mark Evans and Stuart Light were also unsuccessful.
In Coos District 2 (Dummer, Milan, Stark, Northumberland) Republican Arnold Davis of Milan defeated Democrat Christopher Roberge of Groveton, 1,380 to 839
In Coos District 5 (Randolph, Jefferson, Whitefield, Carroll) it was Democrat Edith Tucker of Randolph over Carroll Republican John Geer 1,403 to 1,305.
Coos District 7 (Dummer, Milan, Randolph, Jefferson, Carroll, Dalton, Northumberland, Whitefield, Lancaster, Stark) Republican Troy Merner won re-election over Democrat Gregor Stocks, 4,3404 to 2,678
In a close race, Coos Register of Deeds Leon Rideout of Lancaster defeated Democrat Kathleen Kelley of Randolph, 4,489 to 4,080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.