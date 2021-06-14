GORHAM — An unextinguished campfire is blamed for a forest fire Sunday on Mount Surprise that has proven difficult to extinguish.
Firefighters from Gorham, Randolph, Shelburne, Milan and the National Forest Service were called out to fight the fire.
The smoke from the fire could be seen clearly from Libby Pool in Gorham and it was reported through 911.
Fire crews accessed the fire from the Carter Moriah trailhead at the end of Bangor Street, where a staging area was set up.
The fire was about 2,500 feet up Mount Surprise and about 500 feet from the Carter Moriah trail. Originally it covered an area about 100 feet by 200 feet. Gorham Fire Chief Phil Cloutier called off the mission at dusk, by which time the fire was pretty well contained.
Monday morning, Fire Chief Cloutier had a crew of seven on site and with crews from Lancaster and Jefferson expected to join as well as N.H. Special deputy wardens.
The fire had smoldered all night and had grown to about an acre. The area where the fire is has about a 75 percent grade to it with lots of underbrush and accumulated leaf cover.
One firefighter said that the area is so steep that embers were rolling down the hill.
More U.S. Forest Service employees arrived and were preparing to drive an ATV into a brook that flows into the Peabody River where they planned to hook up a pump and from there, carry one-inch hoses to the fire site and begin to water the site down.
The hoses were carried in a backpack and as one firefighter climbed with the pack of hoses another followed and reeled the hoses out. The Forest Service personnel said they thought that there would be more than enough water from the brook and enough pressure to finally put the fire out.
The U.S. Weather Service described northern New Hampshire as experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Rain showers were predicted for Monday night into Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.