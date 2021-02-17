GORHAM — Two people escaped serious injury when the driver crashed the rental snowmobile into a tree Monday afternoon as they were returning the snowmobile at the end of their rental time.
Jason M. Hill, 43 of Naugatuck, Conn., and Kara Aparo, 45, of Bristol, Conn., were riding on the Town Services Trail, which connects Corridor 19 with downtown Gorham when the snowmobile veered off the trail and struck a tree. Both Hill and Aparo were thrown off the snowmobile but were not seriously injured. The snowmobile sustained significant damage.
Hill called 911 and Gorham Ambulance, Fire and EMS, as well as a N.H. Fish and Game conservation officer responded. Hill and Aparo were evaluated at the scene and declined any further medical treatment. They were provided with a courtesy ride back to the rental company.
During the investigation it was determined that Hill had only ridden a snowmobile twice prior to the collision with the last time occurring several years ago.
According to Hill, he had rented the snowmobile for one hour and was 55 minutes into his trip and on his way back to the rental company when he lost control, over-corrected and crashed into a large tree. The operator and passenger were both wearing helmets, which officials say prevented more serious injuries.
Operator inexperience is considered the primary contributing factor in the collision. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision.
Fish and Game advises that trail conditions throughout the northern part of the state are excellent, but trail users need to remember that riders from all ability levels are sharing the trails. It is critical for people recreating on snowmobiles to ride within their ability levels. Most importantly trail users should follow one another at a safe distance in an effort to be able to see and avoid potential hazards along the trail.
For more information about safe riding, go to ride.nh.gov.
