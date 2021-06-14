GORHAM — A tractor-trailer unit and a Federal Express delivery truck collided Friday afternoon on Route 16, causing some traffic problems but miraculously both drivers escaped serious injury.
Gorham Police received a call reporting the accident at the intersection of Route 16 and White Birch Lane just after noon.
A thorough investigation determined that the Federal Express truck, operated by Katlynn Heimerl, 27, of Whitefield had exited White Lane and was crossing Route 16 to get to Stony Brook Road. At the same time, a tractor-trailer, owned and operated by John Marshall, 53, of Center Conway was traveling north on Route 16.
A report, issued by Gorham police, said the Federal Express truck crossed into the path of the tractor-trailer, which was fully loaded with wood chips and the two commercial vehicles collided. The tractor trailer went off the road, hit some small trees, overturned, and came to rest in a small ravine, parallel with Route 16. The Federal Express truck spun and slid to the shoulder of Route 16, ejecting Heimerl from the passenger side into the ravine.
Both commercial vehicles were heavily damaged and eventually were removed from the scene. A third vehicle, parked in the Stony Brook parking area, was also damaged when it was hit by one of the trees knocked over by the tractor trailer.
Heimerl was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for non-life threatening injuries. She was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.
The accident is currently under investigation. Police said it does not appear either speed or alcohol were factors contributing to the collision. Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to Gorham Police Department 466-2334.
Assisting at the scene were Gorham Police, N.H. State Police, Gorham Fire and Ambulance.
