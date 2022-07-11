GORHAM — An overflow crowd gathered at the Threes Sister’s Art Gallery at 32 Exchange St. last Friday to celebrate the gallery’s one-year anniversary.
Along with the event, owner/artist Deidre Blais, who usually showcases a different local artist each month decided to show her own work for the month of July.
“All the paintings I am showing now are my work and are North Country centered,” she said.
Blais said she was apprehensive when she first opened the gallery but added, “the reception I have received has been wonderful.”
She said, “I love this spot and I think Exchange St. is perfect to showcase the arts and hope to see three or four more art galleries and art-centered businesses on the street.”
Blais’ website, the3sistersgallery.com, explains the origin of the gallery’s name along with the role she hopes the gallery will play in the community.
She named the gallery after the Three Sisters Garden, a gardening practice of planting three sister crops such as corn, beans and squash side by side. Sown together, these crops provide support, nutrients and a perfect environment for growth.
Just as the crops sustain one another, she explains, “the arts the artist, and the community are Three Sisters as well ... each contributing to and nourishing the other.”
Over the past year, Blais has had 53 events and 25 different artists show their work in the gallery, including about a dozen young artists. She has also provided space for artists and artisans to give classes.
“I also feature different classes available to anyone who wants to sign up,” she said. “I have other artists and craftsmen to teach various arts and crafts. I have had a basket maker; I have a painting class at the end of the month.”
Blais said that she has had different types of art techniques and artisans in various crafts teach in her gallery. Students taking classes are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Upcoming events include “Paint n Sip,” “Altered Book with Fran Wolf” (learn to make an art object from a printed book), and artist trunk shows (artist vendors to sell outside the Three Sisters Gallery on selected summer dates).
“I already have three or four artists booked this year for showings and will showcase others,” she said.
The gallery is open Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For a schedule of events and more information, go to the3sistersgallery.com. “the3sistersgalleryartstudio” on Facebook, email the3sistersgallery@gmail.com or call (603) 915-2175.
