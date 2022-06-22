LANCASTER — A Coos County grand jury has indicted a Berlin man for allegedly assaulting a student while working as a substitute teacher at the Gorham Middle High School in February.
Nicholas H. Brooks, 71, of 54 Charron Ave., Berlin, was charged with one count of second- degree assault: strangulation and three counts of simple assault. The indictments allege Brooks grabbed the alleged victim’s sweatshirt, pushed the 14-year old against a wall, and used his hand to applied pressure to the youth’s throat and neck.
Meeting June 17, the grand jury returned 15 indictments against 9 individuals.
• Rosa I. Alonzo, 32, and Kristofer A. Giordano, 35, both of 575 Rockingham St., Berlin, were each indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug, subsequent conviction. The indictments charged the two worked in concert with or aided by each other in possessing the drugs fentanyl, tramadol and methamphetamine. Giordano was also indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a brass knuckle knife.
• Christopher P. Garneau, 29, of 100 Pine St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (cocaine).
• Shanna M. Jackson, 36, of 34 Hemlock Lane, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl).
• Shiloh H. Mitchell, 21, of 783 Fourth Ave., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of felonious sexual assault for engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old.
• Ryan P. Moore, 29, of 8 Myrtle St., Whitefield, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
• Jarvis Sottile, 20, of 37 Highland St., Whitefield, and Liam Woods, 20, of 8 Back St., Campton were each indicted on a charge of criminal mischief. The two are alleged to have acted together in purposefully damaging a 2006 Toyota Tacoma by kicking the vehicle multiple times and causing over $1,500 in damages.
