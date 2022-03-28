BERLIN — Students at Berlin Middle High School took time Thursday to go around town and show their support for area first-responders and those who stepped up over the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The students traveled to 20 locations throughout Berlin and handed out 1,152 cups to show their appreciation for those who took personal risks to perform their duties while the pandemic spread throughout the region.
Berlin Middle High School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Elaine Connary, who is also the sponsor for the school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization, said the project was totally student-driven.
Connary said the students wanted to do a project and applied for funds under the New Hampshire FCCLA’s Make It Count grant program, wherein the state was offering a $3,000 grant. Connary said the students had to prepare and submit a grant application, including the submission of a budget for their project. Connary said after the project is completed, the students will have to present a video showing how they spent the money.
Connary said the project required students to identify a concern, which in their case was coming up with a way to recognize those in the community who worked during the COVID-1 pandemic.
She said students identified all of those people who continued to work and perform necessary functions to ensure the community had all of the resources it needed during the pendency of the pandemic.
In this case, the students came up with providing specially designed cups as a thank you to area businesses and community members.
The cups themselves have a special meaning, which students outlined during a presentation before the Berlin Board of Education on Thursday evening. The cups are made of metal, which represents the strength shown by recipients during the pandemic, a rubber band was included to show flexibility, while a paper clip was included for every time recipients “held it together” even when at their lowest.
The cups had Hershey’s Kisses in them to represent emotional health and a bandage was also included to represent the physical and emotional wounds suffered during the pandemic.
The cups sported a decal that was designed and printed by the school’s graphic arts department.
Connary said three students, Jennifer Brewer, Drew Leveille and Max Bowman delivered the cups on Thursday, while 17 other students participated in preparing and loading up the cups for distribution to area businesses.
Connary said the cups were well received. She said the employees at the Coos County Nursing Home, for instance, were very excited to see the students and receive their gifts.
“I have received a fair amount of ‘thank yous’ from people,” Connary said. “Overall we have received very positive feedback.”
Connary said she was very proud of her students.
“These are the moments that make you realize why you went into the profession,” she said. “They were definitely willing to put the time into it.”
Connary said students worked a couple of times a week over the last few weeks on the project, which she said was important for students as well as it helped them to learn skills that would be lifelong, including communication, teamwork and leadership.
Connary thanked the administration for the support they have given and for allowing students to be out of school to perform this worthwhile community endeavor.
