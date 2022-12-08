BERLIN — An open house at two house museums this Saturday will give visitors a look into the city’s 100-plus-year cultural history and its days as a powerhouse high school ice hockey competitor and host of Nordic-inspired outdoor events.
The Berlin Falls House and the Moffett House will open their doors to the public on Saturday, Dec. 10, with the sports-themed Moffett House open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the grand opening of the city’s newest house museum, the Berlin Falls House, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Berlin Falls House, at 72 High St., will have its opening after its acquisition by the Berlin & Coos County Historical Society in April 2021. To mark the occasion, a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting is scheduled.
The Moffett House at 119 High St., a short walk and diagonally across from the Berlin Falls House, features athletic memorabilia and sportswear from the men and women who put the city on a map for its athletic prowess.
An example of that can be seen in the well-preserved wool sweater of Romeo Labonte, of the Nansen Ski Club.
“He was a jumper in the late '40s, early 1950s,” said Historical Society Vice President Walter Nadeau. “He could jump a distance of about 220 feet.”
Or, Berlin’s sports heritage can be seen in the coaching jacket worn by Alf Halvorson in the 1932 Lake Placid Olympics.
Or, in the jacket local hockey great Rod Blackburn, who played in the USA teams of 1966 and 1967, earned from his time on the ice.
Berlin’s parochial high school hockey success and the younger teams that kept the wins coming from the ice rink also are featured in Moffett House displays. Forty inductees from Berlin are in the New Hampshire Hockey Hall of Fame.
Women’s and girls’ teams are covered, too, in Moffett House displays. Sports aficionados and those who prefer an armchair view of sports will be impressed by the collection coordinated by members of the Berlin & Coos County Historical Society.
Meanwhile, at the Berlin Falls House, residents and visitors will figuratively step back in time. From the logging industry at the turn of the 20th century and the influence of the Brown Co., to the men and women whose labor provided goods and services for scientific, business and home economic industries around the world, visitors young and less young will learn of the city’s many contributions to society.
Hand tools, military uniforms, police and fire department uniforms worn over the years — all are on display with identification that gives viewers historical and cultural perspective into the lives of Coos County residents over the years.
The interior of the Milan post office with its warm-spirited postal boxes and the arching glass window that embraced a wall in the Berlin post office at its former location across from city hall also are part of the museum’s collection.
Contemporary items in the Berlin Falls House will anchor museum visitors to more recent years. For example, the 19-foot wooden hand-carved mural by artist and educator Bob Hughes that hung on a wall at the former Citizens Bank near downtown Berlin, now occupies one wall inside the house museum. Iconic images of triple-decker homes and numerous church spires capture Berlin’s heritage.
Visitors to the Dec. 10 open houses may want to purchase as a memento the two postal cancellations created for the occasion.
The special cancellations are in honor of the grand opening of the Berlin Falls House and the re-opening of the Moffett House, featuring the 40 Berlin inductees to the N.H. Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame. Visitors wishing to obtain these special cancellations on a variety of cachet envelopes featuring different images of Berlin, will have the opportunity to do so at the Berlin Falls House. The U.S. Postal Service will be available to apply the cancellations with current postage stamps available for purchase, Morneau said.
Volunteers who are working with the historical society to fulfill its mission of preserving Berlin’s history and life in Coos County are critical to its success.
Diana Pelchat and Diane Hamel are two volunteers who are cataloging items and following the best practices of museums in preservation and presentation methods, Nadeau explained during a recent tour inside the building.
Bob Lafrance, treasurer of the Berlin and Coos County Historical Society, also is working at the house museums on electrical and other building maintenance issues.
The Berlin and Coos County Historical Society now owns four properties: Moffett House, donated to the society in 1996 from Dr. and Mrs. Moffett; the two Brown Company barns and the Berlin Falls House, the former site of the Fleury-Patry Funeral Home.
The house museums “promote the pride in the community and the history of the community,” Morneau said.
Visits this Saturday to the house museums may be an eye opener for those new to the community. For those who have grown up in Coos County, particularly in Berlin, said Morneau, “I think it’s just going to bring a smile back to their faces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.