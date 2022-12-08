BERLIN — An open house at two house museums this Saturday will give visitors a look into the city’s 100-plus-year cultural history and its days as a powerhouse high school ice hockey competitor and host of Nordic-inspired outdoor events.

The Berlin Falls House and the Moffett House will open their doors to the public on Saturday, Dec. 10, with the sports-themed Moffett House open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the grand opening of the city’s newest house museum, the Berlin Falls House, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

