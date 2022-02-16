Success Pond, located in Success is a 282-acre body of water. The lake is classified as a coldwater fishery, with brook trout, rainbow trout, brown trout, smallmouth bass, and largemouth bass. (KEN GALLAGER/WIKIPEDIA IMAGE)
SUCCESS — N.H. Fish and Game is now the owner of a 1.4 -acre parcel of land on Success Pond, providing the agency with access to the 282-acre cold water fishery.
The property was donated to Fish and Game by the Conservation Fund and the transaction was finalized last week. The state had only to pick up the closing costs for the transaction, estimated at under $7,000 for a property valued at over $70,000.
“The Conservation Fund is thrilled to donate the last non-private waterfront parcel on the shore of Success Pond to the State of NH, thereby enabling continued Success Pond fisheries management by N.H. Fish and Game,” said Sally Manikian, The Conservation Fund’s New Hampshire and Vermont representative.
In 2012, The Conservation Fund acquired nearly 9,000 acres of timber tract land in the Mahoosuc-Success Pond area.
With a goal of maintaining the working forest, TCF granted the state Division of Forest and Lands an easement on its Success holdings that prohibits future development.
The easement stipulates the woodlands will be sustainably managed for the production of timber and will remain open for public recreation. The property was then sold to a third party except for the small parcel on the shoreline. With the rest of the shoreline privately owned and covered with a variety of camps and seasonal homes, TCF had allowed Fish and Game to use the parcel to access Success Pond for its fisheries work.
The conservative group offered the parcel to Fish and Game. The Fish and Game Commission voted to accept the gift and Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council approved the gift as well last month.
The public will be allowed to use the parcel for access but declaring it a formal public access would require the state to also take over the 12-mile gravel access road.
At the Fish and Game commission meeting last fall, officials explained that the closing costs were so high because the title is very complex given the tract was made up of privately owned logging tracts and searches can go back 50 to 100 years.
Success Pond is in the unincorporated place of Success.
