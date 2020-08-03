ERROL — On Sunday, Aug. 2, at about 1 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a single vehicle ATV accident on Seven Islands Road in the town of Errol.
Personnel from Errol Fire and Rescue as well as Conservation Officers from NH Fish and Game responded to the scene.
An investigation of the incident revealed that the operator of the ATV, identified as Erik Thunberg of Berlin, N.H., had been riding in a group of people when they came upon an exposed culvert in the trail.
According to Thunberg, as he was driving over the culvert, he began to lose control of the machine. In an attempt to regain control, he put his leg down to help balance the ATV. When he did this, his leg got caught between the tire and body of the ATV resulting in a serious leg injury.
Due to the nature of the injury, a 911 call was placed by a member of his riding party and he was transported by Errol Ambulance to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of his injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.