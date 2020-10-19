SHELBURNE — The Shelburne Trails Club held its annual meeting Saturday, Oct. 17.
Because of the coronavirus, the meeting was held outdoors at the Chester Hayes Memorial Park Pavilion in Shelburne Village.
Club President Michael Prange welcomed the hardy group who attended, despite 50-degree weather and strong winds. He specially recognized the contributions of departing board member Sue Lowe as well as the Shelburne Conservation Commission.
Secretary Larry Ely reported that the Club’s Facebook page, "Shelburne Trails Club," now has more than 450 followers, including 51 from Berlin, 32 from Gorham, and 23 from both Shelburne and Bethel.
Katie Stuart reported that finalizing the plans for the Gralenski Memorial Overlook on an abandoned section Route 2 was taking far longer than expected. Details are still being worked out with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to allow a kiosk and benches to be installed.
Much of the meeting was devoted to discussing current trail conditions and outlining some potential new trails that could be opened up once the million-dollar Mahoosuc Land Trust’s Shelburne Riverlands project is funded. That project, announced in June, aims to protect 853 mostly forested acres, including a series 22 islands and 14 miles of scenic river frontage, all now owned by Bayroot LLC, a timber investment management organization managed by Wagner Timber Management of Lyme.
The Mahoosuc Land Trust intends to set up a stewardship sub-committee, mostly Shelburne residents, who will recommend where trails should be built, meadows maintained, and timber harvesting undertaken to improve wildlife habitat.
Ely noted that because of COVID-19, the Shelburne Trails Club trails have attracted more hikers this year, many of whom parked vehicles with out-of-state license plates.
