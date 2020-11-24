SHELBURNE — Two State of New Hampshire grant awards totaling $886,000, announced last Thursday, Nov. 19, will make the 853-acre Shelburne Riverlands project of the non-profit Bethel-based Mahoosuc Land Trust a reality.
The larger grant of $761,668 was made by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Aquatic Resource Mitigation (ARM) Program.
A $125,000 grant was also announced by the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP).
These grants were announced only a short time after the project on the Androscoggin River received its first major grant: $200,000 grant from the Randolph Area Conservation Opportunity Fund, a donor-advised fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
The Mahoosuc Land Trust hopes to close on the purchase early in 2021.
The Riverlands project is designed to permanently conserve 22 islands and 12 mainland parcels located along an 8.7-mile stretch of the iconic river.
“We are truly appreciative of the significant investments of LCHIP and ARM,” said Kirk Siegel, Mahoosuc Land Trust executive director. “The wild and scenic nature of this section of river makes it a favorite of paddlers and anglers, and the wetland resource is outstanding.”
This heavily forested section along the river is now owned by Bayroot LLC, a timber investment management organization managed by Wagner Timber Management of Lyme.
The project includes silver maple floodplain forests braided with oxbow and flood channel wetlands, plus grasslands interspersed along river and stream shoreline. These rich natural communities not only host wildlife species of conservation concern but also connect thousands of acres of intact forests located on both sides of the Androscoggin.
Once the land has been purchased, the Mahoosuc Land Trust will own it, providing public access and new hiking trail opportunities designed to connect to existing trails, most maintained by the Shelburne Trails Club.
For decades, these lands have been a focus in Shelburne’s Master Plan. When the opportunity arose for permanent conservation, the Shelburne Conservation Commission sought assistance from both The Conservation Fund and the Mahoosuc Land Trust, and both these non-profits stepped forward to help.
“The Shelburne Riverlands project contains enormous and critical conservation, recreation and community values,” said Sally Manikian of Shelburne, who serves as The Conservation Fund’s New Hampshire and Vermont representative. “I am thrilled to see such extraordinary support coming from two statewide conservation funders: NHDES ARM Fund and N.H. LCHIP.”
Once the Mahoosuc Land Trust acquires the Riverlands, Shelburne residents will guide management through a special advisory committee it will create. In addition, the land trust will also work with the Shelburne Trails Club to enhance public access and connect to its trails system. More information and a video of the project are available at mahoosuc.org.
The state’s DES Aquatic Resource Mitigation Fund supports wetland and stream preservation and restoration projects by giving wetlands permit applicants the option of contributing payments to this fund instead of undertaking more costly or time-consuming mitigation alternatives. The program has funded many significant projects across the state.
Founded in 1989, the Mahoosuc Land Trust is a nationally accredited land trust that operates in western Maine and northern New Hampshire. It has conserved 8,600 acres of land, including First Mountain and Crow Mountain Farm in Shelburne.
