Shaheen visits Berlin, discusses infrastructure projects

BERLIN — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) visited Berlin last Wednesday to discuss water infrastructure investments in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate earlier this month and is still being discussed in the House of Representatives.
Shaheen specifically came to view work on the city’s infiltration and inflow reduction project and discuss with local officials how funds from the bill could be used for similar projects in the future.
Wednesday afternoon, workers from Cross Excavation were busy working under Howland Street as part of the project and the senator spoke with several of the workers while they worked to dig a trench in the roadway.
Shaheen said under the Senate’s version of the infrastructure bill, $55 billion is set aside to help with a variety of projects. Of those funds, $24 billion will go into the state revolving fund for projects related to wastewater and drinking water. Another $15 billion will go to projects such as lead pipe removal.
During the senator’s tour of the project Wednesday, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier asked whether or not funds from the infrastructure project could be used for new construction. He told the senator that Berlin recently was approved to use $250,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to do engineering work for a water and sewer project on Route 110 up to Jericho Adventures Campground. He said while that money will cover the engineering, estimates on the actual project are in the $10 million to $12 million range.
Shaheen said money is available under the infrastructure bill for such projects. She added that money is also available for issues relating to global climate change.
In response to Shaheen’s answer, Grenier said the city could also use $20 million to pave roads.
“As we move through infrastructure improvements, what you see driving through parts of the city, you see trenches where the subsurface utility work has been done, but the funds aren’t available to pave over it,” Grenier said.
Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney was present during the senator’s tour and asked about how the state can leverage federal dollars for infrastructure projects. Specifically, Kenney referenced the governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation, noting that there would be a meeting Sept. 23 in Berlin regarding the 10-year highway improvement plan.
Shaheen said under the infrastructure package is an investment for transportation issues, adding that the amounts are the biggest investment in transit since Amtrak.
During the discussion, Grenier spoke about needs at the county’s nursing homes. He said the county is facing severe difficulty in attracting professionals to manage the nursing homes and that the county is considering whether it might be cheaper to build one facility for the entire county.
Shaheen said the still pending reconciliation package has a proposal within it that would not only address Medicaid and the cost of nursing home expenses but also has provisions that would address salaries.
Grenier said based upon the demographics of the county, it makes sense to try to address the nursing home issue now instead of waiting until it becomes a real crisis.
Shaheen said one of the ideas behind the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package is to give governments the chance to make longer-term decisions and to make investments that will allow leaders to address some of the underlying challenges that they are facing.
