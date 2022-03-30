GORHAM — Now that the March 8 town meeting is in the rearview mirror and Yves Zornio has rejoined the board on which he served for 18 years before stepping down a decade ago, the selectmen tried to look at the “big picture” at its meeting Monday.
The board and town manager Denise Vallee are now working to prioritize the town’s already-identified infrastructure projects that cost more than $100,000.
Most inevitably will require a significant amount of coordination between the town’s Public Works Department, which is under the board’s jurisdiction, and the Water and Sewer Department, which functions under the Water and Sewer Commission.
Two major highway-and-sidewalk projects are already grant-funded and will only require a town match, but most have only preliminary drawings and rough cost estimates.
One big project — Cascade Flats — has been moved up the board’s list not only because the road is in dire condition but it’s also now a potential economic development site, thanks to the ongoing efforts of the White Mountain Paper Co. at 72 Cascades Flats.
As part of the paper company’s aggressive goal of "right-sizing" its facilities, both inside and out, the mill plans to demolish the old blue-painted warehouse located near the Cascades delivery entrance on Route 16 either this year or next. The town will want to schedule the timing of its work so that heavy demolition equipment won’t be driven over just-completed work, Waddell said.
Waddell and Vallee, plus other elected officials, had visited the mill earlier in the day, according to Del Doyle, the company’s vice president of operations.
“We hope to finish all interior demolition by fall and will not start taking down buildings until after that work is done,” Doyle said in a telephone interview. “It’s hard to know when that might be, but probably the warehouse will not be taken down until 2023.”
Before a building is torn down, applications for needed permits will be considered at one or more public meetings, he said.
Waddell pointed out that North Country industrial agent Benoit “Beno” Lamontagne of the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs should be contacted since he could help the town identify any state and/or federal funds to help the town reconstruct its own infrastructure at Cascades Flats.
Both vice chairman Judy LeBlanc and Zornio were at the table during this forward-looking discussion plus two of the three members of the Water and Sewer Commission: Lee Carroll and Roger Goulet.
Commissioner Ted Miller was absent due to another commitment.
Both Public Works director Austin “Buddy” Holmes and Water and Sewer Superintendent Jeff Tennis were on hand. These two managers were asked to work together to come up with an interdepartmental five-year plan.
Tennis explained that the Water and Sewer Department had applied for and received a $50,000 strategic planning grant and that Underwood Engineers has developed a scope of work that focuses on Cascade Flats plus a secondary water tank.
The engineering company aims to come up with rough cost estimates, with the hope these projects might comply with the requirements for federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Road and sidewalk reconstruction in Cascade Flats would cost roughly $2 million, without adding in any water and sewer costs, Waddell said. “The sidewalks and road pavement are collapsing into one another, so it needs to be a priority,” he said.
Everyone agreed it would be worthwhile to review Horizons’ estimates generated a few years ago, and then later, a complete overview by HEB Engineering. Costs, however, everyone acknowledged, are now spiking sharply due to inflation.
“In my mind, absent someone talking me out of it, Cascade Flats is the next big nut that needs to be cracked in town,” Waddell said. “That place is a disaster!”
The two boards discussed a list of 16 roads created by the S&W Department in which water and sewer pipes, and sometimes storm drains and culverts, need replacement or work. After the commissioners left, Holmes and the select board discussed several paving priorities.
The Forest Management Committee will likely meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, to discuss a possible timber harvest proposed by town forester Haven Neal.
Waddell also reported that a thorny issue has arisen between Gorham and Randolph on what taxes Gorham should pay on its forested watershed property — the Paul Doherty Town Forest — that are in Randolph.
For the past three years, Gorham has made annual $10,000 payments in lieu of taxes.
New deed and conservation restrictions now, however, have severely limited the use of this extensive acreage, the chairman explained.
He believes that a $5,000 annual fixed-sum payment would be larger than the $2,000 he believes would be required under “current use.”
A recent legislative change has altered the longtime relationship between these two towns as well as between those of some 100 other cities and towns in the state, Waddell said.
One could quibble over the word “company” that is used in this new law, but, he said, he believes that a court would rule that — by implication — the law does apply to municipal water systems.
It would be too bad, Waddell said, for neighboring towns to spend tax dollars arguing in court. He noted that Gorham had sold a 205-acre parcel of the town’s non-watershed forest lands to the Randolph Community Forest in order to come up with the match needed to buy the Tinker Brook forest.
Because of the work of Sally Manikian of Shelburne, The Conservation Fund’s New Hampshire and Vermont representative, nearly all of Gorham’s recent acquisition costs were grant-funded.
