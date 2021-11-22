GORHAM — After holding a public hearing and listening to updated information on Oct. 25, the select board again voted unanimously to continue to pursue adding a safe and inclusive 3,551-square-foot children’s Limitless Playground to the 5.8-acre Town Common, leaving existing equipment in place.
Project manager Mike Welch of the Northern Community Investment Corporation of St. Johnsbury, who is working with Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stewart to write and submit a grant application to the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, made a detailed presentation.
Successful LWCF grant applications, Welch said, must go through a two-step process: first to N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation, and then to the National Park Service.
If funded, the new playground, including eight pieces of equipment, would not be constructed until 2023. The federal grant is 75 percent with 25 percent in local dollars, including in-kind town services, donations and other fundraisers, such as adult softball tournaments, fishing derby and Festival of Trees.
The playground itself, along with a new accessible bathroom in the town’s information to replace existing facilities, calls for some $143,000 in federal (2019) dollars plus a local match of some $71,350.
The total cost will almost certainly top $215,000 due to inflation and supply chain shortages, and other unknowns, Welch predicted. Stewart said that although a poured-in-place 54- by 42-feet rubber mat under the whole playground would be easier to maintain, $10,000 could be squeezed out of the budget by using wood fiber under the swings. Water and Sewer Department costs for the proposed new ADA-compliant bathroom could rise, however, if the existing lines must be replaced.
Nashua is the only other playground in the state specifically designed to accommodate a wide range of youngsters’ abilities. Stewart believes that the Limitless Playground would not only appeal to many families in the Androscoggin Valley and but also serve as a draw to the town and its many offerings.
Grant-writer Welch said in his prepared remarks that the Common was deeded to the town by the Atlantic and St. Lawrence Railroad (as the SLR was then known), on July 22, 1947, and recorded on Feb. 14, 1949. Built for both passenger and freight service between Portland, Maine, and Montreal, Quebec, the track was opened from Bethel, Maine, to Gorham on July 23, 1851, and through Berlin to Northumberland on July 12, 1852. The railroad chose Gorham as the site on which to build and operate its central repair shops.
Stewart remained at the selectmen’s table after the playground vote was taken.
As part of chairman Mike Waddell’s push to have all department heads be responsible for keeping their website’s user-friendly and up to date, town manager Denise Vallee used her laptop computer to project the Recreation Department’s website on-screen.
Stewart explained how it’s become part of his regular routine to update it, keeping it uncluttered and “clean.” He also maintains a number of Facebook pages to provide easy-to-find information on special events as well as youngsters’ seasonal sports offerings.
At an earlier meeting, Waddell had made it clear that he does not want the town manager to spend her time doing what should be routine website updates made by department heads or their assistants or other staff.
The Recreation Department website allows townspeople to pay for team registration and event fees online for an extra $1.50 and for anyone to place Festival of Trees’ auction bids.
Two indoor farmers' markets will be held in December and these will, in essence, be advertised on the department website.
The first-time Jigger Johnson Lumberjack Festival was successful despite the weather and contestants, vendors and audience members were very pleased.
“I’ve heard nothing but compliments,” Stewart said. He has already set the date for next summer’s event. Moose-viewing bus tour ticket prices went up this summer, helping maintain appropriate distancing during a summer of changing COVID-19 conditions.
Stewart left his biggest news to last. Three area businesses will donate materials, equipment and labor to pave the ice rink at the vicinity of the Libby Town Pool on the Peabody River.
Mt. Washington Auto Road general manager Tobey Reichert called Vallee to ask if the town would like to have the ice rink paved if donations could be organized. When the town manager relayed that question to him, Stewart said, “Yes!” Paving will mean that if there is a snowfall before the rink can be flooded and frozen, no one will have to run the snowblower to clear the area. The blower picks up the unconsolidated dirt, making a real mess, Stewart explained.
The Auto Road will donate the gravel; Pike Industries, the asphalt; and Central Paving will do the paving to improve the existing ice rink.
The Public Works Department has already grubbed out the area, but whether or not the job can be done this fall depends on the weather and when Pike must shut down its asphalt plant, Reichert said in a brief interview.
The town’s contribution to the project has already been spent: $130 for white paint that will be sprayed on the ice for hockey games.
Warmer winters have shortened the ice rink season to a mere two months, Stewart explained. Night skating takes place, thanks to an automatic timer that controls the rink’s overhead lights. The paved area will also lend itself to basketball and street hockey.
Once the conversation turned to Libby Pool, selectman Judy LeBlanc asked whether the temporary fix to the pool’s drain had performed well all summer.
It worked well, Stewart replied.
Waddell pointed out, however, that in the spring he would have to work with the state Department of Environmental Services and have a permanent fix designed by an engineer in order to meet state requirements.
Stewart praised Recreation Department employee Katie Kenison, who is responsible for planning senior and adult programs, for implementing new, creative ideas; her trips are very popular.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.