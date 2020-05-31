NEWFIELDS — SAU 3 Superintendent Julie King, who has had to contend with the difficulties of providing remote schooling for all students in the Berlin Public Schools during her first year in the top slot, was one of four panelists selected by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan to discuss how essential access to high-speed internet has become.
Hassan hosted an hourlong virtual roundtable on Thursday, May 28, from her office in the basement of her Rockingham County home.
Federal Communications Commission commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Hartford, Conn., native, also joined the video conference to learn first-hand about how the “digital divide” has affected the day-to-day lives of Granite Staters.
Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order that closed the state’s public schools and instituted “remote learning” on March 16, first for three weeks and then extending the time period for the rest of this school year.
This state has both geographical challenges and financial barriers that have impeded internet access, Hassan pointed out. COVOID-19 has really “laid bare” the importance of being able to access high-speed internet and that disparities exist, she said.
“We are exposing a really hard truth: The digital divide is really big all across the country,” Rosenworcel said. “As a nation, we’ve been asked to go online for work, for education, for health care — for everything! In fact, having that connection is essential to maintaining any semblance of modern life.” She posed the question: “How do we use this crisis to get broadband to all? It’s critically important we close the gaps!”
Over half of Berlin’s students qualify to receive free and reduced-cost lunch, the federal yardstick used to measure poverty, King said. Implicitly praising past school boards and administrators for their success in securing grants, she said proudly, “We’ve achieved one-to-one: Every one of our students has a Chromebook as a tool to use. We’ve taken advantage of the E-Rate — through the FCC — to widen our infrastructure and to make sure that every classroom has access to broadband.”
Because a number of students were not connected to internet at home, however, there was still a scramble to guarantee that every student could access remote teaching and participate in remote learning, King said.
She praised vendors and those with technical expertise who stepped up to help provide connectivity in a very short period of time.
Some Berlin students live north of the city boundaries, which only adds to the challenge, King pointed out.
The federal CARES Act which Hassan supported that was signed into law includes significant funding to expand broadband in rural areas, support remote learning and expand telemedicine access.
She and other senators have also introduced legislation — the Emergency Educational Connections Act — that’s designed to ensure that all kindergarten-to-grade-12 students have adequate home internet connectivity during the pandemic plus any needed devices. This proposed bill would expand funding for those schools that already qualify under FCC’s E-Rate program, allowing equipment, such as WiFi hotspots, routers or modems, to be purchased to assist students in gaining access to high-speed internet when at home.
Panelist Terry Burlingame, a classroom Spanish teacher who teaches in the Gilmanton School District and also serves as the National Education Association-N.H. director, said that she had sent out a questionnaire to teachers across the state to find out whether the quick switch to remote learning had caused problems. She said she was shocked that so many cities reported that they had connectivity issues: sporadic service, frozen screens, and trouble staying on.
When school was in session in Gilmanton, internet capacity was a chronic problem. When statewide tests are conducted, for example, Burlingame said, no other electronic devices can be operated, including interactive touchscreens.
Dr. Kevin Curtis, Medical Director, Center for Telehealth and Connected Care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, explained that the use of telehealth services exploded because of COVID-19, jumping from seven outpatient virtual visits a day to over 2,100, totaling approximately 50,000 thus far. Because sometimes the patient or the physician did not have adequate access to home internet connectivity, however, one or both had to travel, unnecessarily exposing themselves to potential risks associated with close contact.
Tim Murphy, executive director of the Southwest Regional Planning Commission which is housed in Keene, said that the building in which the agency works does not have adequate internet capacity to support Zoom or other similar video meeting platforms.
As a result, he did not appear on-screen and only his voice could be heard. A planning agency often must share access to drawings, plans, spread-sheets and other visual materials.
Hassan said that she, too, is sometimes hampered by having inadequate internet capacity at home. That day she noted that both her husband and her daughter were also working from home, raising the possibility that one or more of them would not be able to stick to their work schedule.
