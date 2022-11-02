Dominick Couture and Aric Huter

Berlin High School seniors and student representatives to the Berlin School Committee, Dominick Couture and Aric Huter.

BERLIN — Reviewing and discussing student test scores is on the agenda for tonight’s (Nov. 3) Berlin School Committee meeting, a numeric look at the effects of the pandemic on student learning.

The scores form “The Nation’s Report Card,” a statewide compilation by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). As widely reported, the 2022 scores for each state show a decline in student achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic. The test scores from 2019 are higher than the 2022 scores. Math scores took the biggest hit.

