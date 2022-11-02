BERLIN — Reviewing and discussing student test scores is on the agenda for tonight’s (Nov. 3) Berlin School Committee meeting, a numeric look at the effects of the pandemic on student learning.
The scores form “The Nation’s Report Card,” a statewide compilation by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). As widely reported, the 2022 scores for each state show a decline in student achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic. The test scores from 2019 are higher than the 2022 scores. Math scores took the biggest hit.
The meeting can be attended in person in the library of Berlin Middle High School, 550 Willard St. or virtually. Information to attend virtually can be found at the district’s website, sau3.org.
At the board’s Oct. 20 meeting, SAU 3 Superintendent Julie King said the Nov. 3 meeting would include reviewing the test scores in math and reading of Grade 4 and 8 Berlin students.
Per a statement from the New Hampshire Department of Education about the scores: “The Nation’s Report Card, in conjunction with other data, provides critical data that educators, policymakers and families should use to inform and improve teaching and learning. New Hampshire scores follow a national trend, with zero states showing gains in math for either grade level.”
Earlier, other topics discussed by the board with the realization that solutions must be found include hiring. Within the district these positions include: bus drivers; cafeteria workers; substitute teachers and paraprofessionals or educational assistants; special education assistants; and office help. At Berlin Middle High School, a math teacher for grades 9-12 needs to be filled plus a special education teacher for grades 9-12.
Students’ mental health needs also need solutions.
“Right now we’re feeling the need for more behavioral health needs,” King said.
Berlin High School seniors and student representatives to the Berlin School Committee, Dominick Couture and Aric Huter, gave the board a sports' teams update and an update on classes that students in Berlin and Gorham can attend in an exchange program between SAU 3 and SAU 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.