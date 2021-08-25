GORHAM — School Administrative Unit 20 has finalized its plans for the start of the school year, with final approval of those plans expected this week.
SAU 20 Superintendent David Backler said the district’s plans must go before three different school boards, which represent the towns in which the district has schools. Specifically, these districts are Milan, Errol and the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School Board. In total, the district has five school boards including Dummer and the SAU 20 board.
Backler said the district has been working closely with SAU 3, which is the school district for Berlin to ensure that the two district’s plans are consistent.
Like Berlin, SAU 20 will be following a tiered approach as it pertains to COVID-19, with three categories based upon the level of risk. These categories are green/low, yellow/medium and red/high risk.
Backler said the decision as to what risk level the district is at will be made each Thursday for the next week. He said Thursday is the day the district receives input from the local COVID-19 Community Response Team, which includes information and opinions from area medical professionals about the current state of the viral spread in the community.
Backler said in making decisions, the district looks closely at the level of risk in the local community.
“What we want to do is to determine what is the right response in the current environment,” Backler said. “The core of all of this is to return to educating our students. That is the focus on what we are doing.”
As far as masks wearing, Backler said that unlike in other places across the country where mask debates have become heated, no one has come to any of the district’s meetings to offer an opinion one way or another regarding masking. He said the district has sought comments from parents regarding the district’s masking policy and he said most respondents were supportive of the district’s masking policy.
“The vast majority think it is a good balance,” Backler said of the district’s plan.
Under the green or low level of risk category, masks are mandatory while riding buses, per CDC mandate. In school, they are optional for asymptomatic individuals; required for symptomatic, but non-positive individuals; and recommended for those with weakened immunity.
A note under the plan says that under New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services guidance, masks are required for any vaccinated person who has a positive household contact.
Under the yellow or medium-risk level, masks are recommended for all individuals and are required at the entrance and exit of schools and anywhere 3 feet of distance cannot be maintained. For those who are symptomatic but not positive, masks will be required, according to the plan.
Under the red or high-risk level, masks will be required for everyone, although the requirement may be adjusted for cohorts with high vaccination levels.
Backler said the cohort concept the district is using is set up to keep students with their same cohort throughout the day so that if a student contracts COVID it can be determined who else may have had contact with the student. For instance, Backler said a second-grade class would remain together throughout the day and would engage in activities such as lunch with other members of that particular class, thus limiting any potential spread of the virus among students.
For school sporting events, Backler said SAU 20, like Berlin, would require athletes to wear masks on buses, but that athletes would not be required to wear masks while competing in outdoor sports.
Backler said the district would also be following current Centers for Disease Control guidelines for maintaining three feet of separation between students. He said one of the aspects that the district can control is social distancing and school building ventilation, as a way to minimize the impact of the virus on students.
SAU 20 will not be providing a remote learning option to students except in cases of medical need or other specified circumstances. He said this was due to the importance of providing in-person instruction to students.
Classes for SAU 20 begin on Sept. 7 for all students in the district. More details will follow in future editions of The Berlin Sun.
