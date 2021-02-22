SHELBURNE — A Rhode Island woman injured her leg after losing control of her snowmobile while riding on the Corridor 9 trail Saturday afternoon.
N.H. Fish and Game reported that Allison Casey, 32, of North Kingston, R.I. was riding snowmobiles with family and friends east towards Gorham when 4.5 miles northeast of Connor Brook Road, she lost control of her snowmobile on a winding, downhill section of trail. The snowmobile went off the trail and struck a tree, ejecting Casey and her passenger.
A member of the riding party called 911 and personnel from the Shelburne Fire Department, Gorham Fire Department and N.H. Fish and Game headed to the scene. The crash occurred at a remote location, and it took crews a significant amount of time to reach the scene via snowmobiles and a tracked rescue vehicle.
The passenger was not injured but Casey was evaluated by EMS personnel and packaged in a litter.
She was then transported out of the woods via a tracked UTV provided by the Gorham Fire Department and brought to a staging area located at the Maine/New Hampshire state line on Route 2. Once roadside, Casey was taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of this crash is still under investigation. Casey is an experienced snowmobiler, and it did not appear that excessive speed contributed to the incident.
