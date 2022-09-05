BERLIN — Final relicensing applications for the eight hydroelectric plants on the stretch of the Androscoggin River between Berlin and Shelburne have been submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Great Lakes Hydro America and Central Rivers Power NH began the relicensing process in 2019 when the two companies filed notices of intent to apply to renew their licenses.
One thing not in the two applications is a recreation study requested by local officials at the public scoping hearings back in 2019.
The companies have explained that COVID forced them to delay the study.
Kleinschmidt Group is now conducting the study for both Great Lakes and Central Rivers and each company is expected to have its report available by the end of this year or early 2023.
While there are two separate owners, FERC decided to treat the eight hydroelectric facilities as one large complex because they are located together on an 11-mile stretch of the river.
Central Rivers Power NH owns the Smith Hydroelectric plant in Berlin and the Gorham Hydroelectric plant, both formerly owned by Eversource. Smith Hydro is a 15-megawatt facility while Gorham is 2.1-megawatts.
Great Lakes Hydro America owns Shelburne Hydroelectric, Upper Gorham and Cascade Hydroelectric plants in Gorham, and Cross, Sawmill, and Riverside Hydroelectric plants in Berlin.
Riverside’s license to operate did not expire until Dec. 31, 2033, but Great Lakes filed a motion to accelerate its expiration to July 31, 2024, so it could be included with the others. Combined the six facilities total just over 25 megawatts.
FERC spokeswoman Celeste Miller said the applications were received by the July 31 deadline.
The applications contain detailed descriptions of the project facilities and operation, existing environmental resources and the effects of the project on those resources, and any proposed mitigation measures. Both Great Lakes and Central Rivers said they do not plan to add capacity or make any physical changes to their current facilities.
Miller said the applications are under review by staff to determine if they are complete.
“Once we determine they are complete, FERC staff will issue a notice accepting the application, soliciting motions to intervene, indicating the project is ready for environmental analysis, and soliciting terms, conditions and recommendations for a new license,” Miller wrote in an email.
Still to be determined is whether the relicensing will require an environmental assessment or the more detailed and rigorous environmental impact statement.
Miller said that determination will be made after the application has been determined complete and FERC has solicited comments and recommendations.
During the public scoping hearing in 2019, FERC project coordinator Ryan Hansen said at that point the FERC’s intent was to do an environmental assessment rather than the more comprehensive environmental impact statement.
In their applications, Great Lakes and Central River point out the hydroelectric plants produce safe, clean and renewable sources of power.
Great Lakes revealed that it has a power purchase agreement to supply power to White Mountain Paper Co. mill in Cascade. The company also cites that it pays significant property taxes to the three communities.
