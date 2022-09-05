BERLIN — Final relicensing applications for the eight hydroelectric plants on the stretch of the Androscoggin River between Berlin and Shelburne have been submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Great Lakes Hydro America and Central Rivers Power NH began the relicensing process in 2019 when the two companies filed notices of intent to apply to renew their licenses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.