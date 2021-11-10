RANDOLPH — The Randolph Planning Board last Thursday discussed the need for town police and the possibility of allowing tiny houses in Randolph.
Planning Board Chairman John Scarinza said town meeting in March of 2020 decided to set up a committee to investigate the future of police services in Randolph but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee was never staffed and had not met.
“My thoughts were to have a committee of no less than five or up to seven,” Scarinza said.
State Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph) said, “I think at least half of the committee members should be women.”
Scarinza responded, “That is fine, but they are going to have to step forward and raise their hand. I asked the assistant commander of Troop F, Sgt. Mike Cote to come tonight and talk about the role of state police to the North Country and to the small towns.”
Cote noted that Troop F covers from Hanover to Canada and said, “You are very lucky in this community to have people who can do the job and are willing to. At one time every small town had a chief or constable, but as time went on it got to be not so affordable and there is also a lack of people who are qualified and willing to do that job.
“We have to cover 40 percent of the state with nine troopers. We probably average two-thirds of our personnel on a good day. If you are in a life and death situation we will send as many cars as possible immediately, but if you are a person complaining about a neighbor’s dog that has been barking for four hours or a smashed mailbox, are you going to get a quick response? No, you’re not.”
Cote said it is nice for small towns to have a small police presence with people who know the community and can take care of the smaller issues.
“We have to decide where to go first, the fatal accident in Randolph, the domestic in Strafford, a barroom brawl in Errol,” he said. “If we have a small town force to work with we can get a better response and service to you.”
Resident Billy Demers asked when state police responded to the 2019 crash in which seven motorcyclists were killed in Randolph.
Cote said state police were third to respond, “We had troopers not far from the event that day but under other circumstances, we could have been fifth or even seventh to respond.”
Scarinza said in a fatal accident or a sexual assault of course the state police will cover it. But if it’s a fender bender or a moose accident, he said, it is better to have someone “on the ground” to take care of it.
“Right now, we have Kevin Rousseau or me who can do that part,” Scarinza said. “Kevin Rousseau is also the road agent for the town of Randolph.”
“Kevin knows everyone in town so he knows what vehicles are usually parked where and who lives where,” Cote said, adding that is the sort of local knowledge that “helps us to be able to get the correct resources to the incident.”
A question was asked about the Coos County Sheriff’s Department’s services.
Scarinza said in Coos County, the sheriff’s department is responsible for taking care of the court security, transporting prisoners, delivering summons and warrants.
“They don’t do criminal investigations,” Scarinza said. “They do assist when needed.”
Cote said Troop F does contract with smaller towns to do patrols and provide services on a scheduled basis, but only on a contracted time for instance to provide coverage for a parade or do a patrol at a specified time. Because of this, some smaller towns are talking about bringing back their police forces.
“We won’t turn our back on any North Country town. We will be here for the big stuff, the fatal accident, the sexual assaults, the burglaries, but if it only costs you a few cents a thousand to have a small force to handle the small things, it might be worth it,” Cote said. “It depends on what you want.”
One attendee said, “I think it is the personalized service that Randolph needs.”
Demers said it is nice to have someone like Rousseau who knows the people. “Someone who can say “So and so’s car hasn’t moved in a few days, maybe we should do a welfare check.”
Resident Patty Lowe said her father Alan Lowe had provided the town this service, but he is on in years.
“I don’t think he billed the town for half the time he put in,” Lowe said.
Selectmen were asked how much the current police budget is.
Scarinza said it is about $14,000. In the early 1980s when Curtis Bader was chief, it was $36,000 a year, which in today’s dollars would be closer to $50,000 or $60,000, Scarinza said.
Tucker said, “The difference is that Randolph was much more residential than it is now. I think we need a police presence. But I also think that the summer residents need to put their input into what we need. “
Scarinza went on to say, “There are things that go on in this town that no one knows about. I have spent six hours in the last three days working on an important case. Route 2 is a major highway. There is a lot of stuff going on over those highways.”
Scarinza explained how an ambulance call with the town of Gorham works. “It is the policy of the town of Gorham to send a cruiser with the ambulance on every call. The first call from Gorham dispatch will be to Kevin or me to provide a police escort for the ambulance.
“If they can’t get Kevin or me, then Gorham can send one of their cruisers with the ambulance,” he said, explaining that means that the cruiser is leaving Gorham and Gorham must call in another crew.
“Randolph can be billed for a four-hour call for that cruiser,” Scarinza said. “If you have that local presence, then we would be able to get to the site to direct the ambulance to the right location.”
Cote said, “If you are going to do this, do it right. The cost from $15,000 to $30,000 is minimal. Make sure your people have the equipment they need to do the job right and stay safe.”
Discussion followed about the timeline on when to report back to the selectmen. Scarinza felt it would be a 16-month process.
Cote and Scarinza said years ago, the state police did not have to worry about the small towns as most had their own police departments.
“That is not the case today. Many, if they do have police cannot find the people they need to hire and can’t fill their shifts so they rely on the state police to cover what they can’t.” Scarinza said. “The amount of state police personnel is the same now as it was 40 years ago.”
Tucker suggested that the selectman should be presented with the need for a larger budget.
Another Randolph resident said, “If we need to purchase a cruiser or need to send someone to the police academy maybe we need to start budgeting for that now.”
Cote said, “The state police can give some input on how to go about doing this. Make sure your people have the right equipment.”
Demers said, “Everyone here agrees that we need to do something, and I don’t think the summer people’s opinion will be much different than ours.”
Tucker suggested an email surveying all the property owners in town.
The board thought the idea of sending out a survey with tax bills could work.
The committee said it will put together some figures and ideas and then schedule another meeting for more discussion.
