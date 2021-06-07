Randolph holds hour-long town meeting in its garage

RANDOLPH — The annual town meeting only lasted an hour with some 60 voters in attendance quickly passing the budget, an article to accept new land to be added to the town forest, and most other articles on the warrant.
The meeting was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for three months from Tuesday, March 9, to Tuesday, June 1, to accommodate 6-foot social distancing.
Instead of congregating in the Cross Memorial Meeting Room in town hall on Durand Road, some 60 voters met at 5:30 p.m. in the utilitarian town garage/municipal building off the Pinkham B (Dolly Copp) Road.
Fire engines and other mobile equipment were driven out of the building so folding chairs could be set up. The large overhead doors were deliberately left wide open to provide air circulation and, it turned out, to help fresh hatches of black flies find their evening feasts.
Town moderator David Willcox, who always starts town meetings by detailing incidents from New England’s rich history, discussed the role played by the Rev. Cotton Mather of Boston in championing the use of an early form of smallpox inoculation during the deadly 1721 epidemic. It was as effective but more dangerous than later versions, Willcox explained.
Mather first learned about inoculation from his West African slave Onesimus, writing in his journal that, “He told me that he had undergone the operation which had given something of the smallpox and would forever preserve him from it.” After confirming this account with other West African slaves, Mather became an enthusiastic proponent of inoculation.
Voters overwhelmingly approved Article 20 that designates a 102.2-acre parcel on the north side of Durand Road as Randolph Town Forest land.
This forested acreage was recently given to the town as a generous donation by John and Mary Berry, who wish to see it remain as undeveloped timberland.
Town Forest Commission chairman John Scarinza pointed out that an existing woods road will continue to be mown and maintained for the enjoyment of those who cross-country ski and snowshoe.
No questions were asked about the first warrant articles and voters quickly approved a $59,050 appropriation for Executive Expenses and $92,940 for General Government.
Paul Cormier, however, moved to delete $5,000 from the police budget that would cover costs of bullet-proof tactical vests from the total $84,664 Public Safety budget.
Cormier also noted that a radio that was in the 2020 budget has not yet been purchased as promised and that a citizens’ committee that was to have been established to recommend the future of town’s police force has not been convened.
Scarinza, a former New Hampshire State Police Commander of Troop F in Twin Mountain, explained that no matter what the future might hold for a local police department, the officers who now respond to emergency calls need all the protection they can get when they are summoned to face unknown hazards.
A radio was temporarily borrowed from the fire department, but will now be purchased, he explained. The volunteer study committee was put on hold during the pandemic, since holding face-to-face in-person meetings seemed highly desirable.
Cormier’s motion to amend was defeated unanimously on a voice vote and the Public Safety budget was passed handily.
Selectman Michele Cormier noted under the $52,264 Debt Service budget — $50,000 for long-term notes and $2,264 for interest — that these are final payments, leaving the town debt-free.
All other components of the town budget passed on voice votes.
Voters unanimously passed two petitioned articles: $3,000 to support the Family Resource Center at Gorham; and $3,500 to support the Gorham Community Learning Center in Gorham.
Voters listened to the complaints of those who said they would be adversely affected by favorable action under Article 19 that would allow the town to discontinue completely a portion of Durand Road at its most westerly end, formerly known as Old U.S. Route 2 and now a Class VI road.
The selectmen had recommended passage of this article a year ago, but voters sympathized with landowner complaints of likely unknown costs and liabilities and it was tabled for a year. The pandemic, however, apparently made reaching N.H. Department of Transportation personnel virtually impossible, and voters once again tabled the matter for a year, giving those affected time to learn how the town’s proposed action would affect them.
Matthew Benjamin of Valley Road used Article 20 — “to transact any additional business that may legally come before this meeting” — to ask the selectmen what they considered to be the town’s economic future.
Benjamin criticized the board for engaging in over-regulation and pointed out that it might have been better for the town’s tax base if the donated Berry parcel had been accepted with stipulations that would-be farmers could clear the trees, build a cabin and start a farm.
First-term selectman Lauren Bradley announced that she does not plan to run for re-election in March 2022, giving others plenty of time to consider being candidates.
Jenn and John Scarinza brought Ethan, their 3-week-old baby, to town meeting.
