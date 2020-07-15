RANDOLPH — To honor all who responded to the tragedy in Randolph on June 21, 2019, a granite bench has been placed at the Randolph Fire Station on Pinkham B Road.
Seven members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club were killed and others were injured when a group of motorcyclists and a pickup truck hauling a large trailer collided on Route 2 on the west end of town.
The Randolph Fire Association decided to place an engraved granite bench to honor all of the people who gave of themselves on that day, including first responders, neighbors and people passing by.
The bench was made by Don Piper and his son, Eric of Nicoletti Memorials.
While the Randolph Fire Association paid for the bench, Piper donated the cost of the engraving and installation.
The engraving reads: “In honor of all who came to the aid of others on June 21, 2019” The wording, while a collaborative affair, was the idea of Jefferson Fire Chief Christopher Milligan and his wife, Liz.
It is hoped people will drop by, sit on the bench, remember the kindness of strangers in their lives and pay it forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.