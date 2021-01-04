BERLIN — The fire department was called shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday to check out a possible building fire at White Mountain Lumber on the East Milan Road. Staff believed they had extinguished a fire around the chimney in the sawmill area but wanted the fire department to check it out to make sure.
With the ladder truck out of service, fire fighters responded with two fire engines. Arriving on the scene, the crew saw brown smoke coming from the edges of the roof and issued a general alarm. They also requested Lancaster Fire Department’s ladder truck, Gorham Rescue to the scene and an engine from Milan for station coverage.
In a release, Berlin Fire Chief James Watkins said it was a difficult fire to extinguish because the building had two different roof systems installed over the years over the heating unit and the fire had gotten in between the two roofs.
“It was very labor intensive to get through the roofs to extinguish this fire,” he said.
The fire was not under control until 12:28 and the last unit was back at the station at 3 p.m.
Watkins credited the quick response and actions of the department, noting that the saw mill was able to resume operations that afternoon after firefighters left.
Cause of the fire was attributed to a combustible material being too close to the heating system chimney.
