BERLIN — Several city departments presented their budgets to the Berlin City Council last Wednesday at city hall.
On the agenda was the public works division, which includes budgets for sewer users, recreation, street lighting, and the public works and solid waste departments.
Wastewater treatment Superintendent Jon Goodreau told the council the past two years he came to them with a flat budget, but this year’s proposal represents a 1.6 percent increase.
The proposed budget is $2,029,878, which is $38,932.38 over the current year’s budget of $1,990,945.62.
Goodreau did point out though that his department’s revenue should be $2.4 million to offset the budgeted expenses.
Mayor Paul Grenier asked about the budget for heating oil, which is currently set at $30,000, due to uncertainty in fuel costs.
Goodreau said the city purchases a tank that holds 5,000 gallons of oil, and that the city usually burns between 8,000 and 9,000 gallons a year. He said he thinks the cost listed would be close but would depend in part on whether the city needs to buy one tank or two in the coming year.
Recreation Program Director Duane Johnson presented his department’s budget, which is proposed at $217,323 for fiscal year 2023, compared to the current year’s budget of $207,558.80.
During his presentation, Johnson read from a prepared statement, a copy of which was provided to The Berlin Sun.
Johnson said the various youth sports programs organized by the recreation department have grown significantly.
He said the hockey development program has grown from 28-30 kids to more than 50. The youth basketball program also saw 57 youngsters compete from kindergarten through fifth grade. He said winter baseball also looks to consist of over 50 participants. He added that the department is working on a new and improved summer program for area youth.
During the presentation, Johnson discussed some of the capital improvements made to the recreation center, as well as other future projects. Councilor Peter Morency suggested Johnson focus his efforts on insulating the ceiling of the recreation center as possibly the first main project.
Following Johnson’s presentation, both the mayor and councilor Mark Eastman applauded Johnson’s efforts with the department.
Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme presented the city’s budget on street lighting, saying the city has been spending less money since it switched to LED lighting. The currently proposed budget is $95,500, which is $20,000 less than the current year's budget of $115,500.
Grenier said there were some traffic lights around town that need to be replaced, after which, Laflamme discussed issues with several street lights around town. She also suggested possibly adding the replacement of street lights on a rotating basis to replace older lights.
The public works department’s budget was presented by Rodney Bartlett of Municipal Resources, Inc., who has been helping the city, specifically with public works-related issues following the resignation of former City Manager Jim Wheeler in December.
The proposed public works budget is $2,233,825, which is a slight reduction from the current year budget of $2,249,464.16. Bartlett said it was approximately a 1/2 percent decrease.
