PLYMOUTH — Months of research and community outreach on future uses for reclaiming the land used as lagoons for the Gorham paper mill’s watery byproducts culminated in a presentation Dec. 8 by college students.
White Mountain Paper Mill owner Evan Behrens sat in the audience in the Ray Burton Room of the college library, listening to the students’ presentations. Behrens is the managing partner of the Behrens Investment Group,
Benoit Lamontagne, North Country industrial agent, George Bald, the former commissioner of state agency Department of Resources and Economic Development, and Chuck Henderson, special assistant for policy and projects in the Berlin office of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, also attended. Plymouth State University professors, Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee and other guests listened to the well-paced two-hour presentation.
A key factor into reusing the land for another purpose centers on design studies to see if the mill’s wastewater or effluent can be treated at the municipal wastewater facilities in Berlin or Gorham.
Other challenges include encouraging younger people, such as the college students, to remain in New Hampshire after graduation to put their skills, knowledge and enthusiasm to work.
The professionally dressed students spoke confidently and with poise, and occasionally, a bit of humor. One by one, they explained their proposals for new use of the land, backing up each presentation with all of the financial projections, business competition and how long it would take for a return on the investment. In writing their proposals, they took a hard look, too, citing the weaknesses and strengths of the individual visions for what the lagoon property could someday become if the plans were implemented. Research included how Gorham and Berlin see themselves; the master plan of both municipalities factored into the class research.
Plymouth State University professors Lisa Perras and Chantalle Forgues oversaw the students’ work. The students, selected for this semester-long business law and entrepreneurship study are students Jack O. Berrigan, Grace K. Burns, Elisabeth G. Russell, Anton T. Friberg, Goldie L. Graulich, Eoin A. Hamel-Kelleher, Tyrese D. James, Austin C. Malool-Juneau, Joseph D. B. Mitchell, and Ethan R. Stuckless.
Proposals for reclamation of the approximate 40-acre site now occupied by the lagoons range from breweries to an indoor gun range to an industrial motel or free-standing business incubators. Specifically: “The Solar Hive” by Hamel-Kelleher; “The Gorham Sporting Emporium” by Malool-Juneau; “Picks & Kicks” by Anton Friberg and Jack Berrigan; “Industrial Motel” by Graulich; “White Mountain Adventure Center” by Russell; “Cascade Cabins’ by James; and “The Brews & the Bees” by Burns, Mitchell and Stuckless.
“Some are very viable,” Behrens said of the students’ proposals. “Some are the basis to grow.”
“I think the industrial motel is a very good idea,” Behrens said.
The area’s need for residential housing factored into the question by Behrens to student James about the size of the proposed cabins in an outdoor, four-season tourism business.
Creating and having outdoor and indoor recreation facilities for young people, especially children, became the pitch by Russell of the White Mountain Adventure Center. Tourism remains central to Gorham’s, Berlin’s and other Coos County communities’ economy.
Improving the physical look of the land and lessening a rural decline was another point made during the presentation.
“We really wanted to give back to the environment that’s been damaged for decades,” said Mitchell. He, Burns and Stuckless designed a plan to help revitalize business in Gorham and by extension, neighboring Berlin.
Restaurants, breweries, pollinating gardens, solar panel installation — all factored into the mix of what the area could support.
The proposal by Graulich, of Pennsylvania, caught the attention of Lamontagne, who said after the two-hour presentation that the incubators would solve the physical problem of creating individual work spaces for companies and individuals interested in setting up a business.
Some of the students agreed that the class could have lasted a year, not just one semester.
The Facebook page PSU Papermill Partnership features additional information about the students’ work.
Bald spoke of a longer lasting take away.
“My fervent wish for all of you, 15 years from now, you’ll think of something you learned here and you’ll remember that with fondness and it will help you to do your job,” he said. “I hope you all stay in New Hampshire.”
Joe Kenney, District 1 executive councilor, presented the students with a citation from Gov. Christopher Sununu. He spoke directly to Behrens too and the students.
“We appreciate you coming to New Hampshire and we also appreciate you challenging us so that we can be better and do better,” Kenney began. “I hope Evan we can bottle all of the positive energy and bring it back to Gorham.”
