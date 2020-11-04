BERLIN — The city council is asking Gov. Sununu to “prove” his criticism of the city’s leadership by moving ahead with a forensic audit of city finances.
Last week, Sununu questioned how Berlin has spent state funding, especially school funding.
“The rest of the state is doing very, very well economically. Right now, Berlin should be right with them. But it takes local leadership to understand how those dollars are being spent to find those efficiencies, find regional partnerships that can work,” Sununu said. “And I think you need a forensic analysis of where all the dollars have gone up here,” he added.
The issue was on the city council’s work session agenda Monday night, and the body moved quickly to respond.
“When someone makes a statement like that, I say prove it,” said City Councilor Peter Higbee, who called Sununu’s comments “really insulting.”
Mayor Paul Grenier said he understands it was the political season but said Sununu crossed a line when he charged the city has not spent state money properly. He said the governor’s comments reflect not just on the mayor and council, but on the reputation of the city’s management team.
Grenier called on Sununu to back up his charge and pay for a forensic audit that will examine the city’s management practices, financial budgeting and reporting. He said the audit should include every department and go back 10 years to include his entire tenure as mayor.
Councilor Rus Otis voted against the letter.
Councilor Diana Berthiaume abstained because she is a state employee.
Such an audit would be a major undertaking according to one local accountant.
The Coos County delegation commissioned a forensic audit of county operations 10 years ago at a cost of $40,000.
