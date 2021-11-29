COOS COUNTY — Coos County will lose a state representative seat as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census, which shows the county’s population dropped by 5.4 percent over the past ten years while the state overall grew by 4.6 percent. Instead of 10 state representatives, Coos County will have nine.
The House Special Committee on Redistricting has approved a plan for redistricting the entire state that will go before the entire house early next year for approval. In Coos County, the plan reduces the number of House districts from seven to six and divides the nine state representatives among the six districts.
Olivia Fink, executive director of Open Democracy, said her nonpartisan group opposes the house redistricting plan as drafted because it feels there are too many flaws with the plan and there are better ways to have reconfigured the state. The group feels the special committee’s proposal violates the state constitution and cites its failure to give the city of Berlin a dedicated representative.
Fink points out that the N.H. Constitution calls for every eligible community to have a dedicated representative but 56 communities don’t have a dedicated state representative. Under the committee’s map, Berlin is one of the 56 even though it is the only community in Coos County that is eligible to have its own dedicated state representative.
Dividing the state’s population by the 400 House seats provides a target of 3,444 people per representative. Berlin is the only community in Coos County that meets the population threshold of 3,444. Currently, Berlin is its own district with three representatives based on the 2010 Census figure of 10,051. But the city’s population dropped to 9,425 in the 2020 Census and it no longer qualifies for three seats.
The map approved by the committee puts Jefferson and Berlin in the same district with three representatives. Voting along party lines, the committee rejected an amendment that would have given Berlin two dedicated representatives and include it in another district, sharing a representative with Gorham, Randolph, Shelburne, and Jefferson.
Rep. Larry Laflamme (D-Berlin) said he has problems with both the Republican and Democrat maps. He noted that Berlin and Jefferson have little in common and are separated by Kilkenny, which is entirely within the White Mountain National Forest. Laflamme said the move would virtually disenfranchise the residents of Jefferson since Berlin’s population is far larger than Jefferson’s population of 1,043.
Laflamme said he would prefer to see Milan included in a district with Berlin since the two communities have much more in common. Milan contracts for police services with Berlin and many Milan residents work in Berlin.
Laflamme pointed out that the committee plan creates a large floaterial district in District 2 that ranges from Pittsburg to Stark and includes Errol, Dummer and Milan. One representative will cover that entire area.
District 1 would include the towns of Dalton, Lancaster, Northumberland and Stratford, and would elect two representatives. District 3 would include Colebrook, Columbia and Stewartstown, and elect one representative. District 4 would include Carroll and Whitefield, and elect one representative. District 5 would include Berlin and Jefferson, and elect three representatives. District 6 would include Gorham, Randolph, Shelburne and Success, and elect one representative.
Davie Andrews, the lead mapper for Open Democracy, suggests there are other reasons at play in the way the map is drawn for Coos County.
“This map gives Republicans a better chance to win eight of the nine seats rather than just five of the nine seats,” Andrews said.
For example, Berlin leans Democratic but based on the 2016 election figures, the margin between the two parties is small. Currently, two of the Berlin representatives are Democrats and one is Republican. Jefferson is strongly Republican and critics said putting it together with Berlin could make the district more Republican.
The plan must still go before the full House and Senate and then be signed by Gov. Chris Sununu so Fink said there are still opportunities for it to be amended.
The proposed map can be found at tinyurl.com/4mxs73pz.
