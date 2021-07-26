GORHAM — 20 Glen Road LLC investor-developer Jason Hunter of 34 Jimtown Road proposed at Thursday’s planning board meeting to double the size of the site for a brew pub and bike shop that received conditional approval at a site plan review hearing on Feb. 18.
This earlier approval included an existing 5,820-square foot building on Lot 65, off Route 16 (Glen Road), that’s now being converted from a three-store mini-mall into a restaurant-brewery. This earlier plan included indoor and outdoor seating for about 100 people, plus a bike shop.
By this latest meeting’s end, the planning board voted unanimously to approve the revised and updated site plan application of 20 Glen Road, LLC on Route 16. Before that, its members had voted to accept the site plan as complete and held a public hearing.
The meeting kicked off with Burke York of York Land Services of Berlin presenting the new, enlarged site plan to the board on behalf of the five Hunter-organized investors. 20 Glen Road LLC has a purchase and sale agreement to buy the abutting Lot 64, that’s a little over an acre, owned by a pair of brothers: Mark Kelley of Randolph and Barry Kelley of Berlin.
A closing date on the transaction has not been set, Hunter said, but the Kelleys agreed not to accept other offers. According to a note on the site plan, this agreement also includes a 14-acre rear parcel, locally known as the “jungle,” which is not part of the brew pub proposal or site plan review.
York said acquiring the adjacent lot would resolve some concerns raised at the board’s February public hearing: adequate parking and sufficient offloading space for tractor-trailers, plus workable driveway and sign locations.
The new site plan, dated July 16, shows a central two-way main entrance and exit located, more or less, on what is now the abutting lots’ common property line. A second entrance/exit is shown on the south end of what’s now the Kelley lot, primarily to accommodate tractor-trailers.
The on-site brewery and restaurant would include indoor seating for 120 guests. A 65- by 45-foot fenced-in area would also allow outdoor seating for 30 more guests. The plan shows parking spaces for 106 vehicles, including four handicapped spaces close to Route 16. Based on one parking space for every four seats, only 38 parking spaces are required by the town’s zoning ordinance.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has a few concerns that Horizons Engineering engineer Don Bouchard of West Milan advised he can easily tweak to the agency’s satisfaction. District I assistant engineer James McMahon III wrote that he would like confirmation that the parking lot’s proposed internal layout is adequate to allow cars, delivery trucks, buses and light trucks hauling boats and OHRVs to maneuver and park.
A 2,537-square-foot bike shop, that likely would not be built until the brew pub is up and running this fall or winter, is shown as an addition to the brew pub. Two other small additions for storage are also shown: one 820 square feet; the other 250.
The brewery and restaurant is likely to employ 15 to 20 people and the bike shop, three or four, Hunter said.
In the future, a 12- by 24-foot bathroom, described as “quasi-public,” could be constructed near the middle of what is now the Kelley property, primarily to serve bicyclists, hikers and walkers using the trailhead that will serve local and regional trails.
The potential construction of this bathroom amenity has triggered a concern on the part of the town’s Water and Sewer Department, whose superintendent Jeff Tennis was unable to attend a town technical committee meeting of department heads on July 21.
Board chairman Paul Robitaille invited longtime commissioner Lee Carroll to come by to discuss its longtime policy: “to provide a single water service for the point of service to a structure or structures on a single property (lot) and likewise to provide a single sewer serve to such property (lot).”
Since Hunter plans to merge the two lots into one, the Water and Sewer Department’s policy poses a problem for the future development of a biker/hiker bathroom.
This is a policy that the department has made other property-owners follow, Carroll said, which would make granting any waivers problematic.
Select board chairman Mike Waddell, an ex officio planning board member, disagreed by saying that the policy makes no sense in this instance. The select board is committed to encouraging investors to bring “value into the town,” he said. Although the policy is reasonable in residential neighborhoods with 50- by 100-foot lots, it is not a good policy in commercial or business districts, Waddell maintained. Board member Reuben Rajala said he certainly “echoes” Waddell’s views.
“I appreciate your comments,” Carroll said. “I’m sorry not to be able to give you a quick answer, but I cannot speak for the Commission.” This issue will be an agenda item at the three-member Water & Sewer Commission at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 26 (a day before the publication of this account).
Board members and independent community planning consultant Tara Bamford of East Fairlee, Vt. discussed possible workaround solutions to the commission’s policy in case the commission does not to grant a waiver.
After the public hearing was closed, the board unanimously voted to approve the 20 Glen Road application subject to a number of conditions, some boilerplate and some very specific to this project — all of which must be met before the revised site plan will be granted final approval. The board started with a blank slate by canceling its prior conditional approval granted on Feb. 18. Significantly, the board either approved 1) a voluntary merger of Lots 64 and 65 or 2) that a variance to the one-foot setback for driveways and parking had be approved by the Zoning Board of Adjustment (unless a lot-line adjustment is approved by the Planning Board, making it unnecessary).
Access construction onto Route 16 may not begin until a NHDOT driveway permit is in hand and a copy given the town, along with the revised plans. Another public hearing will be held, if the chairman think that the number of revisions have made one necessary.
At an earlier work session on July 15, the board set a public hearing to consider adoption of new Site Plan Review regulations at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 at town hall. The proposed changes, hammered out at several meetings and work sessions, are designed to clarify when a full site plan review is required and when one is not.
