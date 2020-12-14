Proposed 2021 Coos budget down but county tax up

COOS COUNTY — The Coos County delegation zoomed through the public hearing on the county commission’s proposed 2021 budget in short time Saturday morning. Held virtually, the hearing was over in an hour and a half, a far cry from the lengthy affairs of previous years.
Coos County Administrator Jennifer Fish presented the commission’s total proposed 2021 budget of $43.1 million, a decrease of $1,944,766 or 4.3 percent over the current budget of $45.1 million.
But revenues are also down, resulting in a 7.5 percent projected increase in the amount to be raised through the county tax, from $16.3 million to $17.7 million.
Fish said she hopes to see the county tax increase reduced before the delegation meets in March to approve a final budget. She noted the commission estimated using $3 million in surplus to reduce taxes. That is $600,000 less than used last year. Fish said she should have a better sense of the actual surplus for this year by mid to late January. She said the county commissioners will revise their budget as figures get clearer. Delegation Chair Robert Theberge said delegation subcommittees will also review individual department budgets.
Fish reported that the budget includes a 2 percent wage increase for correctional officers and a 1.5 percent wage increase for all other employees. It also includes a 10 percent increase in health insurance costs for the second half of 2021 or $750,000. She said one insurance program has since notified the county that there will be no increase and they are still waiting for a figure for the other insurer.
Fish said 75 percent of the county tax goes to elderly care and operation of the county’s two nursing homes.
The total appropriation for the West Stewartstown Nursing Hospital is $13.4 million, down from $13.9 million in 2020. Total revenues for the nursing hospital are projected at $8.3 million.
Rep. William Hatch (D-Gorham) asked if the county should set up a reserve fund for COVID-19, noting the outbreak that happened at the West Stewartstown facility. Eleven residents at the home died of COVID-19 and scores of staff and residents tested positive.
Commissioner Paul Grenier said the budget includes a $550,000 undesignated fund balance for emergencies. He said he also believes there will be additional federal funding coming to the county.
Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph) said the delegation was impressed by the concern and compassion showed by the staff through the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It has captured the attention and compassion of all county residents,” she said.
The total budget for the Berlin Nursing Home is $15.2 million, down from $15.6 million. Revenues are projected at $11.4 million.
Tucker asked Coos County Attorney John McCormick what effect prosecution of the 2019 fatal motorcycle accident in Randolph is having on his department’s budget. McCormick said his office is working on the case with other agencies, particularly the state Attorney-General’s office, and splitting costs. He said the state picked up the cost of an outside expert in collision analysis for which he said he is grateful.
“That one is a huge cost,” McCormick said, adding that the Attorney-General’s office has been a significant help on the case.
The county is paying for a toxicology expert out of Philadelphia and he said is hoping to pay part of the cost in his current budget and the rest in the 2021 budget. He said the case is scheduled for trial in March
Rep. Dennis Thompson (R-Stewartstown) asked if the county could recover any of its costs prosecuting the case from the trucking company’s insurance company. McCormick said he understood the amount of the policy was limited and felt there might be some constitutional issue in going after the money in a criminal proceeding as opposed to a civil hearing.
Four new state representatives were introduced, Arnold Davis (R-Milan), Donald Dostie (R-Columbia), Dennis Thompson (R-Stewartstown), Eamon Kelley, (D-Berlin). Also present was new commissioner Raymond Gorman (R-Colebrook).
With four new state representatives, Grenier noted the county has a policy of purchasing computers for members to use solely for county business. With most meetings currently being held virtually, he suggested having a good computer is a necessity.
Commissioner Tom Brady agreed and warned that using your personal computer for county business means it is subject to right-to-know requests.
Grenier and Brady proposed holding a joint in-person meeting when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted to go over county functions and interactions with the four new state representatives and one new commissioner. Brady congratulated the new elected officials and said both he and Grenier welcome calls at home if they have any questions.
