By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
GORHAM — The selectmen were delighted at their May 27 meeting to accept the generous offer of the Presidential Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle Club to clean up the park in Cascades Park on a unanimous 3-0 vote.
The Club’s letter, which listed both treasurer Cody Gagnon and membership director Jodie St. Onge, pointed out that its members would like to help out their supporters in “this unprecedented time. The town of Gorham has always been able to support us, and now it is our turn… to take on a small task.”
The Club is going to clean up the park in Cascade Flats: the grassy area south of Mary’s Pizza and north of the cul-de-sac, including the tennis court and playground. They pledged to use hand tools to trim and remove brush, clean up trash, and remove any accumulated debris. Work party participants will follow pandemic guidelines: protective masks, fewer than 10 in the group, 6-foot social distancing. The Club carries its own insurance and will use its own equipment; its members estimate less than a day’s work.
The selectmen also voted unanimously to authorize town manager Denise Vallee to sign the necessary documents to apply for an economic development sidewalk grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission. Board members looked at 18 pages of detailed drawings developed for the Gorham Main Street Corridor, all of which maintain 11-foot-wide vehicular traffic lanes, 5-foot-wide sidewalks, and some bicycle lanes. Vallee praised the work of grant-writer Jesse Lawson McCreedy of Gorham and the North Country Council.
Forty letters of support have been secured to accompany the grant application for these federal funds.
Vallee noted that the parking study which town meeting voters approved would soon begin.
In other action, the selectmen authorized the sale of the 1991 Kenworth Fire Truck for $26,000 on a 2-0 vote, with volunteer firefighter Adam White abstaining. The town’s new fire truck is expected in August.
A good portion of several recent board meetings has been devoted to a line-by-line, item-by-item examination of the both town’s residential and commercial building permits and the associated fee schedule. This effort was sparked by some equity and clarity concerns raised by selectman Adam White, who wanted to be sure that residents were not asked to pay too much and that all permit directions and descriptions, including putting up fences of 6 feet and over, were clearly written. During their exhaustive review, the selectmen frequently consulted assessing clerk Michelle Lutz and code enforcement officer John Scarinza.
The new schedule is now posted on the town website.
Immediately following this action, the board waived other than the $35 base fee for one year, ending May 31, 2021. Chairman Mike Waddell said he hoped this would help stimulate more economic growth.
The selectmen also dealt with two small property tax abatement issues arising from demolished mobile homes.
The town manager reported that Finance Director Kathy Frenette has been tallying all COVID-19-related expenses so that the town will have ready an accurate accounting when seeking to be reimbursed through the state under federal CARES Act.
Vallee also reported that she has provided information to small Gorham businesses about the rules and deadlines under which they potentially could submit a pre-qualification application for a slice of the $400 million in emergency federal CARES Act funding that will be available through the state’s Main Street Relief Fund.
