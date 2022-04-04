BERLIN — During the Berlin Police Department’s budget presentation Wednesday, Police Chief Daniel Buteau and Capt. Nathan Roy discussed the department’s substantial officer turnover in the past few years.
Roy in particular told the council that over the past four years, the department has had to replace 16 officers. Roy said the department is seeing turnover in part because people just don’t want to be police officers anymore. Before Roy's presentation, Buteau said police department employees experience the worst that society has to offer and more recently police departments and officers have come under attack from the media and the public.
Roy said that the loss of experienced officers has cost the department over 2,000 training hours. He said while the police academy provides foundational training it is up to departments to provide the necessary in-service training.
Mayor Paul Grenier asked whether the department had looked at having its own trainers.
Roy said they have some officers who have attended instructor courses in some disciplines, but not in all disciplines, adding that doing the training in-house does increase the department’s liability.
Council member Robert Theberge then asked whether sign-on bonuses at the prisons will cause staffing problems.
Roy said he didn’t anticipate that the department would lose officers to the prisons as the prisons have forced overtime provisions that won’t work for officers. He also said officers come to the Berlin Police Department due to the high opinion the department engenders across the state. He did however say that there were other departments in the state offering significant bonuses for officers to sign on, which might be more of a draw than the prisons.
During the budget presentation, Buteau said the proposed budget includes an operating budget increase of 5.1 percent, while the increase in operating budget and benefits combined amounts to a 7.4 percent increase. The proposed budget is $3,795,720, versus the current budget of $3,527,750.
During the police department’s presentation, Communications Manager Jennifer Cloutier spoke about the many challenges dispatchers face. As it relates to budgetary needs, Cloutier said the radio system used by dispatchers is old and outdated and plans are in place to make replacements.
At the end of his presentation, Buteau asked that the council reinstate the capital improvement projects for the department, which would include body cameras, Tasers, communications equipment and police cruisers.
Grenier said he would sit down with the chief to further review the budget before final approval by the council.
