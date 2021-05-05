Police ask for help in finding missing girl

BERLIN — Authorities have issued a national alert for a 15-year old Berlin girl, who has been missing for a month.
Gabriella Rivera has not been seen since before Easter, and Berlin Police Lt. Jeff Lemoine said his department is investigating the case as a missing juvenile. He said foul play is not suspected.
Rivera’s grandfather and guardian James Dellofano said she has run away and he is worried about her.
“I’m just afraid for her well-being,” he said, expressing concern that she may get in with the wrong crowd. He said his granddaughter had lost a lot of weight lately.
Dellofano said he believes there is a chance Gabriella is still in the area and Lemoine said the department has received some false sightings and some unconfirmed sightings of her here. He said Berlin police are asking the public for assistance in locating her.
The police department is also working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the center has distributed a missing person poster for Rivera.
Rivera is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 87 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Berlin Police Department at 752-3131.
