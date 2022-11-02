Plymouth State University class takes a look

From left: White Mountain Paper Company Advisor Alex Ritchie, Plymouth State University students Ethan Stuckless, Austin Malool-Juneau, Jack Berrigan, Professor Chantalle Forgue, student Eion Hamell-Kelleher, co-professor Lisa Perras, students Goldie Graulich, Grace Kripp Burns, Anton Friberg, Elisabeth Emmons-Russell, former N.H. Department of Resources and Economic Development Commissioner George Bald, students Joseph Mitchell, and WMPC Process Engineer Mitchell Thayer tour the White Mountain Paper Company in Gorham. The students are participating in a specially designed class the fall to help the paper mill determine ways it might redevelop a nearby 40-acre parcel of land for future use. (COURTESY PHOTO)

GORHAM — For over four decades, the paper mill’s wastewater lagoons in Cascade Flats have been an eyesore, dominating the neighborhood. Now White Mountain Paper Company, is studying the possibility of closing that system and has engaged a class of Plymouth State University students to look at potential future uses of the land.

Ten upper level college students, chosen from a variety of majors and experiences, are serving as consultants to WMPC and will deliver a final report recommending possible uses for the 40 acres of land that the lagoons currently occupy. But on Nov. 13, the class will have a community event at the mill’s guard house Cascade from noon to 2 p.m. to meet with local residents to discuss potential uses of the land.

