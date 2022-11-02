From left: White Mountain Paper Company Advisor Alex Ritchie, Plymouth State University students Ethan Stuckless, Austin Malool-Juneau, Jack Berrigan, Professor Chantalle Forgue, student Eion Hamell-Kelleher, co-professor Lisa Perras, students Goldie Graulich, Grace Kripp Burns, Anton Friberg, Elisabeth Emmons-Russell, former N.H. Department of Resources and Economic Development Commissioner George Bald, students Joseph Mitchell, and WMPC Process Engineer Mitchell Thayer tour the White Mountain Paper Company in Gorham. The students are participating in a specially designed class the fall to help the paper mill determine ways it might redevelop a nearby 40-acre parcel of land for future use. (COURTESY PHOTO)
GORHAM — For over four decades, the paper mill’s wastewater lagoons in Cascade Flats have been an eyesore, dominating the neighborhood. Now White Mountain Paper Company, is studying the possibility of closing that system and has engaged a class of Plymouth State University students to look at potential future uses of the land.
Ten upper level college students, chosen from a variety of majors and experiences, are serving as consultants to WMPC and will deliver a final report recommending possible uses for the 40 acres of land that the lagoons currently occupy. But on Nov. 13, the class will have a community event at the mill’s guard house Cascade from noon to 2 p.m. to meet with local residents to discuss potential uses of the land.
“The lagoons are an eyesore and reminder of the industrial decline of the area. They are depressing. The removal of the lagoons will be one of the most comprehensive environmental projects that has been undertaken in the State of New Hampshire,” said Evan Behrens, managing partner of Behrens Investment Group, which owns White Mountain Paper.
Behrens said the mill is operating within its permits and is under no requirement to change its present wastewater treatment system. But, he said the company feels there is a more sustainable approach and better use of the property. He revealed the company is working to reposition the Gorham mill as one of the country’s most environmentally, sustainable, and compliant mills.
The first step is moving to a closed loop wastewater treatment system with Berlin and Gorham. Berlin has received a $100,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant to cover the cost of a conceptual design study looking at having the mill send its effluent to the municipal wastewater facilities in Berlin and/or Gorham. The effluent would be treated and returned to the mill for use as process water instead of going back into the Androscoggin River. Behrens said using the treated effluent will likely save the mill some money and energy because it does not have to be heated as water pulled from the river does. But he said the real benefit is the transformation that would be provided by removing the lagoons and redeveloping the 40 acres in the middle of the community.
Behrens said he wanted to engage the community in discussing the future of the 40 acres and spoke with consultants Alex Ritchie and George Bald about his thoughts. He was interested in bringing in some young voices that were vested in the future of the North Country.
Bald, the former head of N.H. Resources and Economic Development, suggested working with Plymouth State University. Professor Chantelle Forgues, associate professor of business law and the group spent nine months putting together Bus 4091:03 Special Topics in Entrepreneurship and Law. Invited to apply for the course were students from various disciplines including marketing, pre-law, finance, sociology, and finance. Joining Forgues in co-hosting the course was North Country native and PSU Business Professor Lisa Perras.
The group provides a mix of fresh approaches as well as some with deep ties to the region. Required reading is Jamie Sayen’s book, “You had a Job for Life” about the demise of Groveton mill.
The students have toured the mill, reviewed local zoning and master plans, learned about the rural economic, and are getting to know the communities. They have set up a Facebook Page, "PSU Papermill Partnership” and an on-line survey. The class is researching permissible use of the property as well as what the community and stakeholders would like to see there.
Zooming in on one of the classes, the students are excited about the work they are doing.
Austin Malool-Juneau is a junior business management major with minors in pre-law and sales. He reports on a meeting with Berlin City Manager Phillips Warren and Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee talking about governance and zoning. Grace Kripp Burn is a senior majoring in business administrator and minoring in sales. She has been working on branding - making sure everyone is getting the same message,
Joseph Mitchell talked about handing out pamphlets at the Gorham Farmers Market. Mitchell is on his last semester at PSU and is majoring in sustainable and diversified entrepreneurship. He has already started his own business, selling drinks including iced tea and coffee and Chagas during the summer and hopes to grow his business.
Mitchell lives in Woodville and describes himself as passionate about the North Country and said he brings that perspective to his work on the mill project.
“So far it has been a great collaboration, and we are eagerly waiting for the conclusions,” said Behrens. “We hope that their work will stimulate discussion, generate enthusiasm in the community, and be a catalyst for involvement and over time meaningful change. We hope to expand our involvement with Plymouth State and other institutions that can help all of us coalesce around tangible steps to improve the community.”
That report will come in a presentation on Dec. 8 at the college.
Bald has been involved with the Berlin and Gorham mills for years, back to before the pulp mill closed. He said he was excited when Behrens purchased the Gorham mill in 2020. He described Behrens as someone who really cares about the local community and is trying hard to upgrade the mill.
Behrens said he sees tremendous potential for the Gorham mill, which currently has 70 employees. He said they continue to clean up the property, removing a lot of detritus that had built up over 140 years. But he said he also feels it critical that the surrounding community be healthy as well.
“We firmly believe that the community outreach and exploration efforts this select group of students are undertaking will help to advance the discussions and identify real opportunities that can be implemented, improving the overall viability of the community and the North Country as a whole,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.