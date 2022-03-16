GORHAM — The homeowners who went to court to force OHRV traffic out of their Route 2/Lancaster Road neighborhood are asking that the state and town of Gorham be ordered to cover their more than $360,000 in legal expenses.
Last month, Grafton Superior Court Justice Lawrence MacLeod ruled that the decision by the N.H. Department of Transportation, the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and the town of Gorham to allow OHRV traffic in that neighborhood constituted an unconstitutional taking of the plaintiffs’ properties and they are entitled to just compensation. Separate from the taking issue, the plaintiffs filed a motion on Feb. 24, asking that the defendants be ordered to cover their current and future legal expenses in the case.
While normally each side is responsible for its own legal fees, Attorney Arthur Cunningham, who represents the plaintiffs, said his clients are entitled to have their fees covered because the defendants never looked “for a good faith end to the OHRV nuisance they intentionally created in plaintiffs’ neighborhood."
Instead, the motion charges the defendants deliberately dragged out the case as a legal tactic to “wear the plaintiffs down financially and emotionally” by forcing them “to endlessly climb over procedural obstacles.”
Cunningham said the plaintiffs are asking for an evidentiary hearing to offer “evidence of the time and effort needed to find justice for the wrongs suffered by the plaintiffs.” Along with the motion, Cunningham submitted a 48-page list of his work to date on the case at a total cost of 361,344.
In a joint response, the three defendants noted the request is premature since the case is still pending and the plaintiffs still must establish the reduction to the fair market value of their properties due to the OHRV traffic to comply with the court’s ruling. The defense has also asked the court to extend the deadline for it to file a motion for reconsideration, an indication they are planning to appeal the decision.
At the same time, they took issue with the charge that the defendants have acted in bad faith, saying that is a tactic used by the plaintiffs.
“Throughout the case, the plaintiffs have consistently accused the defendants of bad faith in virtually all of their pleadings and motions filed in the case without any evidentiary and legal support, and they continue to make the same generalized and unsupported allegations here,” wrote Assistant N.H. Attorney General Christian Wilson and Gorham Town Attorney Jonathan Boutin.
While the plaintiffs accuse the state and town of being unwilling to look at ways to resolve the OHRV traffic issues, the defense noted they moved the OHRV access to the Presidential Trail to Route 16 to mitigate the complaints on Route 2. They urge MacLeod to deny the plaintiffs’ request.
The three defendants were sued in March 2018 by a group of properties owners in the Route 2/Lancaster Road neighborhood. The property owners said the excessive noise, dust, and fumes from the OHRVs prevented them from enjoying their properties during the riding season. They reported the OHRV traffic is especially heavy during festivals and there were complaints of riders trespassing on private property. Waiving a jury trial, the case was heard by MacLeod last October.
