ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The COVID-19 Community Task Force started its Tuesday meeting with a dedication to those lives lost during the pandemic.
Noting it was All Souls Day, North Country Healthcare Director of Marketing James Patry said it seemed appropriate on a day dedicated to remembering the departed to think of the 59 residents of Coos County who have died of COVID-19. At least eight have died in the past two weeks.
Patry said local health-care providers are seeing much more advanced and severe cases of COVID-19 and are urging people who are showing symptoms not to wait to see their doctor.
He said people with symptoms such as difficulty breathing, nasal congestion, nausea and vomiting should promptly seek care.
“The deterioration seen within COVID-19 patients is dramatic, and in many cases, irreversible,” he wrote in a follow-up release.”
“Prompt action, including COVID-19 testing, is critical to appropriate treatment of this disease,” he added.
Patry said early treatment for COVID-19 is important. Administering monoclonal antibodies has proved effective in preventing hospitalization and stopping the virus from reaching a severe stage. But he said some treatments, such as the antibodies, may not be available if the virus has advanced.
Task force members continue to report encouraging signs as the area recovers from the surge that peaked at over 140 active cases in the Androscoggin Valley. The number of active cases locally is about half what it was two weeks ago. Countywide, the data is showing a 10 percent increase in initial vaccine doses since Sept. 1. The county is now listed as “high risk,” down from extreme and critical.
But to a person, the members encourage residents to get vaccinated, wear masks inside public places and get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus. They shared a feeling that the numbers could climb again if the communities do not stay diligent.
On Tuesday, Androscoggin Valley Hospital reported it had four COVID patients, including one in intensive care. Patry said the hospital had tested 40 people with 16 positives. Valerie Hamel, nursing manager at Coos County Family Health Services, said they tested a total of 31 people Friday, Saturday and Sunday with two positive cases. She said last week CCFHS gave 282 COVID-19 vaccination shots, with 220 of those being third doses of the Moderna vaccine. The former Brown School is being used by CCFHS to deliver third doses of the Modern vaccine only, with 400 appointments scheduled for today’s clinic.
CCFHS is continuing with its regular schedule for COVID-19 testing every Tuesday and Thursday from 8-11 a.m. and the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines every Tuesday and Thursday from 1-4 p.m.
Ken Gordon, CEO of CCFHS, said the state’s data system has been down for about a week but said it appears the new numbers are being added to the system. He said Coos County is still leading the state in active cases per population. Gordon observed that they are seeing cases in places that had not reached reporting thresholds before.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital President Mike Peterson said the southern part of the state is seeing an uptick in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Overall, he said, the state is seeing 400-500 new cases a day.
Berlin Superintendent of Schools Julie King said numbers of active cases there continue to go down. She said there is one staff member and six students who have tested positive. SAU 20 Superintendent of Schools David Backler reported active cases in his school system continue to go down with only one active case. But he said they remain in Red mode because of the community spread.
Gordon said the group might want to start thinking about getting ready for when the vaccines for kids 5-12 are available.
He said CCFHS has plans for holding after-school clinics at its Berlin and Gorham locations.
Gordon and many local health-care providers in the North Country have met with Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney to discuss his vote to reject $27 million in federal funds for vaccinations. A majority of the executive council voted not to accept the money, expressing concerns of possible federal strings. Gov. Chris Sununu supported taking the money.
Gordon said he believes there will be an effort to reconsider the vote and said Kenney continues to think about his vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.