GORHAM — The Peabody West Integrated Resource Project team is now completing its resource analyses and working to develop the required draft Environmental Assessment on the nearly 15,500-acre tract on the White Mountain National Forest.
The next opportunity for public engagement will take place during the 30-day public comment period for the draft assessment, most likely in January or February 2022, National Environmental Policy Act Coordinator Johnida Dockens said in a phone interview.
Dockens works out of the national forest’s Androscoggin Ranger District offices on Route 16 (Glen Road).
The project was proposed to implement the management direction of the 2005 Forest Plan, with the overall goal of meeting its desired conditions, said then-District Ranger Jennifer Barnhart in a newsletter.
Josh Sjostrom, who grew up in the Androscoggin Valley and graduated from Gorham High School, now holds the U.S. Forest Service post.
The White Mountain National Forest proposes under the Peabody West Project to conduct commercial and non-commercial silvicultural treatments within 4,500 acres of forested stands. It would also include establishing protective buffers around significant features, such as vernal pools, cultural resources, nest trees and riparian zones.
The national forest proposes to construct about a mile of new road, reconstruct about 8 miles of existing roads, and decommission about 0.2 miles of unauthorized road.
The White Mountain National Forest also proposes to construct a backcountry glade skiing area on Pine Mountain, designating some 360 acres on which to develop up to five braided lines of trails.
The Forest Service recently issued a summary of the public comments received during the scoping period for the conceptional project, first announced in March 2019. Two separate scoping comment periods were held. Over 450 parties were notified of the first opportunity, and over 650 parties of the second, plus legal notices in this newspaper.
The forest service received 53 comment letters, all of which were reviewed by the project team and were made part of the electronic record.
Not surprisingly, given the local growth in mountain biking, a number of comments were made about the up to 14 miles of proposed new mountain trails, including support for a corridor between Great Glen Trails, Dolly Copp Campground and the town of Gorham.
Some expressed support for making bike trails wide enough so that they could be groomed for non-motorized winter use and others said proposed project should also include additional parking areas to help support recreation infrastructure.
Some recommended that no timber harvesting be conducted at all but others suggested that no clearcuts be included because of their adverse impact on the scenery.
“The shelters proposed for decommissioning at the Hermit Lake Complex should be retained and repaired or replaced in-kind,” some recommended.
Other comments included creating a more environmentally friendly complex layout, construction of a four-walled heated cabin to meet user needs, and that Shelter 8 be retained and rehabbed to the extent practical “because it provides unique recreational and cultural (historic) experience.”
The Peabody West Project is located in the towns of Gorham and Randolph as well as in the Unincorporated Places of Green’s Grant, Martin’s Location, and Sargent’s Purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.