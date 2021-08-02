BERLIN — Paddlemania and the Pirate Poker Run are set to take place on Saturday in the first large outdoor event hosted by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
To say the chamber is glad to be back hosting festivals is an understatement.
“We’re excited,” said Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney. She noted the last outdoor event hosted by the chamber was RiverFire in 2019.
To celebrate, Kinney is promising “the biggest Paddlemania ever. We are packing a lot of excitement in a one-day event because we can’t wait to get everyone out.”
Furthermore, she said, Paddlemania will be followed by the chamber’s two blockbuster fall events — WingZilla and the Luau Poker Run on Sept. 11 and the ever-popular RiverFire and Zombie Poker Run on Oct. 16. All three events are centered at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park.
As the name would suggest, Paddlemania showcases the Androscoggin River, which runs from its headwaters at Umbagog Lake through the Androscoggin Valley on its 178-mile journey to the ocean.
“We want to celebrate the Androscoggin River. We want people to get out and have fun with each other,” Kinney said.
Paddlemania includes a poker run, an “Anything That Floats” contest, a cornhole tournament, food concessions, the popular beer tent and live music. If those activities are not enough, everyone who gets on the river will have a free chance to win a kayak.
Registration for the Pirate Poker Run will take place at the Service Credit Union Park from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. After registering, paddlers will head to the put-in at Nansen Wayside Park and paddle the 3 miles to Service Credit Union Park.
Kinney said eight buckets of different colored chips will be stationed along the paddle route and participants must stop at a minimum of five of the buckets and pick up a chip. Participants must return to the park by 3 p.m. The charge is $10 per hand with prizes awarded for the top third best hands. There is also a prize for best use of the pirate theme.
What kind of Pirate Run would it be without a hidden treasure? At registration, participants will receive a map to find the treasure chest and bring back a coin to be eligible for a special drawing.
There will also be a “Find the Phrase” bonus contest for the poker run. Participants are asked to find a phrase placed along the route and to write it down along with what they think it references.
Paddlers who want to join the paddle but not participate in the poker run can do so without charge. All paddlers must arrange their own shuttle back to Nansen Wayside to pick up their vehicles at the end of the event.
New this year is an “Anything That Floats” competition. Kinney said people are encouraged to use their imaginations to put together a float that will get them the short distance from Rotary Park to Service Credit Union Heritage Park. The contest is free to enter and Kinney said it is not tied to the “pirate” theme. Registration and judging will take place at Rotary Park. Spectators are urged to line the river bank to watch the floats.
“I think it will be a lot of fun,” Kinney predicted.
Activity at the park gets underway at 11 a.m. with food concessions and the beer tent opening as the events get underway. The popular cornhole competition starts at 2 p.m., timed so paddlers can get to the park and join the competition. Entrance to the park is free and people are invited to take part in events even if they are not paddling.
“With everything going on at the park, there’s lots to do without having to go on the river,” Kinney said.
Another new addition this year is live music. Kinney said the local band, “Brothers Grateful” will perform from 3-6 p.m. She said the band plays a selection of blues including covers of Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers music and got a large turnout when they played at a recent chamber “Music in the Park” concert.
A kayak will also be given away during the event this year.
Paddlers will receive one free ticket, poker run contestants will receive two free tickets per hand, and participants in the “Anything Floats Competition” will receive five free tickets. An extra ticket can be earned by dressing or decorating in the pirate theme. Members of the public can purchase raffle tickets for $5 each or three for $10.
The drawing will take place at the park.
The title sponsor for the event is Brookfield Renewable Power with Capone Iron as the major sponsor.
State regulations require a life jacket for everyone onboard all vessels including boats, canoes and kayaks. Kids under the age of 13 must wear their life jackets.
