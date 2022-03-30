BERLIN — The Berlin City Council heard budget proposals from several outside agencies that receive funding from the city Wednesday as part of the council's ongoing discussion on the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Each agency gave a brief overview to the council of the work it performs in the community as well as some current updates regarding that work.
Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme spoke first regarding the New Hampshire Municipal Association, which helps cities and towns throughout the state.
Laflamme said the dues the city pays to NHMA are based on population and equalized valuation of the city and that the agency provides a number of services to the city including training, legal advice and legislative assistance.
Laflamme then spoke about the city’s involvement with North Country Council, noting that the relationship has been stronger over the past couple of years. She said NCC has done work on expanding broadband access in the county and transportation-related issues. She said the NCC has helped with the Northwoods Learning Center’s Community Block Development Grant.
Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Paula Kinney then spoke about the work of the chamber, focusing on the chamber’s support of businesses in Berlin and the surrounding communities.
Kinney presented a request of $1,500 to help the chamber’s ongoing marketing efforts, as well as a request of $3,000 to support the ATV festival, which the chamber has recently renamed the Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree, to be held Aug. 5 and 6.
Androscoggin Valley Home Care Finance Director Barbara Patry spoke on behalf of her agency, which she said provides services to the elderly and chronically ill, including such activities as running errands and homemaking services, with the goal of keeping clients in their homes instead of in a nursing home. She said the agency serves 180 clients in Berlin, making over 100 visits per week. The agency also provides services in Lancaster, Groveton, Gorham and Colebrook.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the services provided by the agency are needed now more than ever, especially due to the shortage of staff in the county’s nursing homes.
Tri-County Community Action Program Chief Executive Officer Jeanne Robillard then spoke about CAP, telling the council that the entity offers a wide variety of services including energy assistance for heating and electricity, the weatherization program, the homeless program, Tyler Blaine House, guardianship, transportation, Head Start, RSVP, Senior Meals, ServiceLink, USDA commodity foods distribution and the Tamworth Dental Center.
Robillard said funding from the city is used to help the agency with matching funds for federal and state grants that the organization receives.
According to Robillard, CAP served 2,348 Berlin residents in the last year, providing nearly $3 million worth of services. Robillard said the formula they use to request funds is on a per capita basis and is calculated at $2.50 per resident for each community served.
Robillard told the council that CAP has a new program to help low-income clients with water and sewer payments.
The Berlin Main Street Program was represented by Tom McCue, who explained that the Main Street program is a non-profit, which helps to provide a voice for downtown businesses.
McCue said one of the issues faced by the Main Street program is that a lot of the buildings are older and many are currently unoccupied.
Grenier suggested the program could work with Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority in obtaining funds and assisting in growing the downtown.
Family Resource Center Executive Director Pattil Stolte told the council her organization was started in 1997 and now has five locations in Colebrook, Lancaster, Littleton, Berlin and Gorham. She said the center helped 470 people last year and that her organization provides a wide variety of programs to assist area families.
Stolte said the Family Resource Center’s programs have won statewide awards from the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families, and that her organization is leading the way for services for families in the state.
Stolte also spoke on behalf of Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire, which provides court services for children in the region.
City Council member Peter Higbee, who has served as a CASA volunteer, said the program is a huge responsibility for volunteers, but it is rewarding, adding that there is a huge need for volunteers locally.
Finally, Angela Martin-Giroux presented the 2023 budget for the city Health and Welfare Department. She provided documentation that showed that last year the city provided $27,639.56 in assistance, which amounted to $219.36 per family served. Martin-Giroux noted many families took advantage of other programs available because of COVID-19, and that kept expenses down for the city.
Martin-Giroux told the council she works with other agencies in the area to assist those needing help. They are currently facing a housing shortage and shelters were not available due to COVID-19. Many hotels are full of long-term guests who were displaced due to the housing issue.
Martin-Giroux said the Health, Welfare and Housing budget for 2023 is pretty much the same as last year.
