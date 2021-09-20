BERLIN — A Massachusetts man was seriously injured on Saturday in an ATV crash in Jericho State Park.
Zachary Foley-Cox, 24, of Sterling, Mass., was reportedly injured after going off the trail and crashing into a tree.
According to a N.H. Fish and Game news release, Foley-Cox was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call reporting the crash on the Turbine Trail at about 3:05 p.m. on Saturday.
In addition to conservation officers, Coos County Sherriff Deputy, Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, and Conservation Officers responded to the scene.
When being interviewed, Foley-Cox said that the left front tire of the ATV went into a rut in the trail and pulled him close to the left edge of the trail. He said that he could not bring the machine back onto the trail before it started to roll over. The crash occurred on a slight right downhill turn.
A witness that was following Foley-Cox reported that Foley-Cox’s ATV rolled off the trail and came to rest on its side against a tree. The witness also reported that Foley-Cox was pinned under the machine.
Foley-Cox was transported from the scene by Berlin Fire Department’s rescue UTV to the ambulance. From there he was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
The crash is still under investigation but speed is considered the main contributing factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.