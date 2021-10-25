LANCASTER — Meeting on Oct. 15, the Coos County Superior Court grand jury returned 17 indictments against nine individuals.
• Randall A. Acker, 48, of 40 Spring St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
• Tiffany B. Digaetano, 39, of 40 Spring St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
• Jon S. Dube, 38, of 42 Second St., Groveton, was indicted on a charge of second degree assault; domestic violence; strangle.
• Jamie Foster, 38, of 176 Main St., Lancaster, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
• Kayleigh V. George, 26, of 393 Burgess St., Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine and fentanyl).
• Taylor R. Hawkins, 26, of 292 Hillsboro St., Berlin ,was indicted on six counts of sale of a controlled drug ((methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine).
• James E. Lapre, Jr., 22, of 524 Burgess St., Berlin, was indicted on one counts of felonious sexual assault on a 15-year old, one count of indecent exposure, and one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
• Christian D. Mulligan, 20, of 40 Spring St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl).
• Hunter B. Ramsay, 27, of 116 Abigail’s Circle, Jefferson, was indicted on a charge of simple assault by a prisoner.
