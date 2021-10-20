GORHAM — The board of selectmen will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, in the second-floor meeting room at Gorham Town Hall to listen to public comments on the environmental, economic and recreational impacts of a planned inclusive playground project, called the Limitless Playground Project, on the town common.
A group of community volunteers has been working to raise funds to design and construct this child-oriented project for nearly 2½ years, and Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Stewart first publicly announced it at a selectmen’s meeting in September of 2019.
The town has been invited to submit a grant application to the Land and Water Conservation Fund, N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation, to partially support the purchase and installation of specially designed pieces of equipment and an appropriate play surface.
The town plans to buy and install eight new pieces of equipment to create an inclusive 3,551-square-foot playground next to the already existing playground now in place on the Common.
The Limitless Playground will comply with the requirements of both the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Architectural Barriers Act to provide a sale, fully accessible environment for recreational activities.
As now planned, the new equipment will include a wheelchair swing, inclusive whirl, a glide-along, multi-level sandboxes and several sensory play items.
The equipment will be installed on a poured-in-place rubber surface. The ground space required for the Limitless Playground is 54- by 42-feet. The total protective area surrounding the playground will cover approximately 68-by-54-feet, exactly the same dimensions that were first discussed two years ago.
“The nearest inclusive playground in the state is in Nashua,” Stewart pointed out when he first discussed the project. “I think we’ll have families coming to Gorham to enjoy this amenity from all over Executive Council District 1, which encompasses about half the state.”
The “State Side” of the Land and Water Conservation Fund provides matching grants to states and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation and facilities. The “Federal Side” of the LWCF is used to acquire lands, waters, and/or interests in them that is necessary to achieve the natural, cultural, wildlife, and recreation management objectives of federal land management agencies.
LWCF’s primary source of revenue is from the federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf. It’s based on a simple concept: take revenues from the depletion of our nation’s resources — offshore oil and gas — and use these dollars to conserve, improve and/or maintain parks, wildlife refuges, forests, open spaces, trails and wildlife habitats.
On Aug. 4, 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act fully and permanently funded the LWCF.
