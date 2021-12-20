NORTHUMBERLAND — The death of a Northumberland man due to smoke inhalation Thursday, led the state fire marshal to remind people of the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.
Fire and police officials reported receiving a call shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday for a welfare check at 192 Lancaster Road in Northumberland.
When Groveton police and ambulance arrived at the scene, the home’s surface was covered in soot but there was no active fire and no alarms sounding from either smoke or carbon monoxide detectors. Further investigation revealed no carbon monoxide alarms were in the home.
An autopsy by N.H. Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determine the deceased man fund at the scene was Brian Connor, 70, and determined the cause of death smoke inhalation. The manner of his death was undetermined.
State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey reminded people to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and to know the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is known as a silent killer. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea and/or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision and loss of consciousness. Anyone experiencing those symptoms is advised to get fresh air and call E911 immediately.
Contact your local fire department or the N.H. Fire Marshal’s office with questions about smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
