GORHAM — The North Country Education Services Agency, Inc. has been awarded $49,173 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Part of the USDA's Farm to School Grants program that give more than $10 million to 123 projects across the country.

In addition to the Farm to School Grants, the USDA is empowering states with $60 million in non-competitive grants to develop stronger and sustainable Farm to School programs over the next four years. Both actions are expected to help more kids nationwide eat healthy, homegrown foods.

