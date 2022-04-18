BERLIN — The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority members are considering changing the organization’s name and website to better represent its mission and help attract new business to the city. The board discussed a possible name change last Wednesday but took no formal action.
The BIDPA board last month began talking about the need to change its name to better represent the entity’s role with respect to economic development in the community.
Interim City Manager and Community Development Director Pam Laflamme asked the city’s attorney Chris Boldt whether BIDPA could change its name. She was told the entity could adopt a “known as” name, but would keep “Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority” as the legal name.
BIDPA Board Chair Mike Caron suggested the name “Berlin Economic Development Authority,” but said he’d like other members to come up with suggestions to discuss at the board’s May meeting.
The board also continued a previous discussion about having a website for economic development and marketing purposes.
Laflamme said one of the websites she looked at as an example was the Rochester. “Destination Rochester” site. She said Rochester uses the same web company the city uses and their site was a good example of what Berlin may want to do.
BIDPA Board Member and City Councilor Peter Higbee said he would like to see BIDPA have a website that is separate from the city’s website for ease in navigation. He suggested compiling a list of several comparable websites for the board to review before making a decision by the next meeting.
Caron said he would like board members to think about the vision for the website and that the matter could be discussed in more detail during the board’s May meeting.
Laflamme gave an update on the Route 110 project. She said city staff met Wednesday morning with CMA Engineers and discussed infrastructure on Route 110 and projections for the usage of the corridor. CMA is trying to determine how big a design is needed based upon future projections of the area, as there is currently not a lot of development there. Laflamme said CMA wanted to know what is realistic in terms of development potential for the corridor.
Caron said there are lots of homesites available in the area and he said there is potential for a hotel, restaurant, gas station and perhaps two or more commercial buildings at a minimum for the corridor.
