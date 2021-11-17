CONCORD — The N.H. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in Roger Dana’s appeal of his conviction for the 2016 murder of his 2-year-old daughter.
The 48-year old Berlin man is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Representing Dana, Deputy Chief Appellate Defender Stephanie Hausman argued the court allowed inadmissible testimony at the trial and erred in its instructions to the jury. She asked that the verdict be reversed and the case be remanded back for a new trial.
But the state countered that even if the court accepted the defense arguments, they do not change the fact that the trial proved Dana was guilty of the baby’s death.
“The evidence here is just overwhelming,” said N.H. Assistant Attorney General Weston Sager.
Hausman said the state’s case was circumstantial, based solely on testimony that Dana was alone with his daughter on the afternoon of Nov. 27, 2016, when the baby became unresponsive.
Dana told authorities his daughter had fallen off the bunk bed at the York Street apartment where she lived with her mother, Ashley Bourque. Bourque was at work that day and Dana was babysitting. The child was transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital where medical personnel worked for two hours to try and save her life. An autopsy ruled the cause of death was head and abdominal injuries. The baby’s body was covered with scrapes and bruises and she had been sexually assaulted.
Hausman said Dana suggested other people had access to his daughter at the time of her injuries. But she said the court allowed the lead detective to testify that the four primary alternative suspects all had alibi witnesses who accounted for their whereabouts at the time in question.
Hausman said because the alibi witnesses did not testify, Dana had no way to challenge the testimony.
The defense also challenged the court’s decision to allow a witness to testify about a conversation with the baby’s grandmother, Pauline Walker the day after the baby’s death. The witness testified Walker told her Dana had murdered and beat her granddaughter.
Hausman said the testimony was damning because it provided Walker’s opinion that Dana was guilty even though she had testified she was not present when the baby was injured.
“These errors were devastating to the defense in a circumstantial case,” the defense attorney argued.
Finally, Hausman said the defense objected to Justice Peter Bornstein’s instructions to the jury. She said the judge told the jury if it found Dana intentionally made a statement or statements that the jury later discovered were false, the jurors could decide whether that showed a “consciousness of guilt.” Hausman said the defense proposed a statement that covered all witnesses, noting there were discrepancies in other witness testimonies.
In his response, Sager said the defense arguments were without merit. He said the court acted within its discretion in allowing the testimony over the defense’s hearsay objections. He said while there was substantial evidence of Dana’s false exculpatory statements, there was scant evidence others made false exculpatory statements. Furthermore, the jury was instructed on evaluating witness credibility.
Sager said the errors cited were inconsequential compared to the strength of the case against Dana. He wrote that the state presented “prodigious and persuasive evidence that the defendant committed first-degree murder.”
Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald recused himself from the hearing because he was head of the N.H. Attorney General’s office when the case was prosecuted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.