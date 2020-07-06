With all of New Hampshire experiencing abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions, the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau and the N.H. Fire Marshall’s Office are asking all residents and visitors to New Hampshire to pay extra attention to how their summertime activities might unintentionally start a wildfire.
Ninety percent of wildfires in New Hampshire are caused by human factors, including campfires, unattended cooking fires and fireworks. The state experiences 200 wildfires on average each year, with a total of 200-250 acres impacted.
Dry conditions throughout the region have increased the quantity of available fuels that can easily ignite and quickly become a wildfire. A single ember from a campfire or an errant spark from fireworks landing on dried grass, leaves or other combustible items can ignite and become a wildfire that results in property damage, personal injury or even loss of life.
“While summer is a fun season, every year people are injured and property is damaged because of individuals who are not aware that their activities can lead to wildfire incidents,” said State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi.
“One of the best ways to help control loss caused by wildfires in New Hampshire is by obtaining a fire permit before you start your burn,” said Forest Protection Bureau Chief Steven Sherman. “Fire permits give local first responders the opportunity to inform the public about current fire conditions in the area and whether or not it is safe to burn that day.”
In New Hampshire, fire permits are required for all open outdoor burning, which includes debris fires, campfires and bonfires. Seasonal permits are available for specific locations that may have recurring fires, such as home fire pits and campgrounds. The permits are available online at nhfirepermit.com.
